Mrunal Thakur to star opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Hanu Raghavapudi film

Hindi and Marathi actor Mrunal will be playing the role of Sita in the yet to be titled film, while Dulquer will be seen as Lieutenant Ram.

Actor Mrunal Thakur has been roped in to play the lead, opposite Dulquer Salmaan, in the upcoming Hanu Raghavapudi directorial. The movie marks her Telugu debut. A poster from the movie, featuring Mrunal, was unveiled on Sunday, August 1, on the occasion of her birthday. Revealing her first look, the makers wrote: “Proud to Introduce @mrunal0801 as Sita Happy birthday Sita. You will conquer hearts. (sic).”

The movie marks the first collaboration between Dulquer and Mrunal Thakur. She will be essaying the role of Sita in the movie. In the poster, Mrunal looks elegant in a blue saree, there is a mirror in front of her and she is turning away from it and has a surprised expression on her face. Dulquer is seen too, clicking her photo, in the background.

The multilingual movie is yet to be titled. A special poster and video featuring Dulquer Salmaan were unveiled by the production banner, Vyjayanthi Movies, on July 28, the actor’s birthday. Dulquer will be playing the role of Lieutenant Ram. In the poster, Dulquer is seen holding a letter while he is seated on a bicycle.

Earlier, on Dulquer’s birthday last year, the makers had released a poster from the movie where we see the actor’s silhouette holding a rifle, against an Air Mail cover with an Indian Army stamp dated August 1, 1964. “A love story written in war,” the poster reads.

This movie marks Dulquer’s second Telugu film after Mahanati, a biopic of actor Savitri, that featured Keerthy Suresh in the titular role.

Mrunal Thakur predominantly works in Hindi and Marathi films. She is known for her performances in movies such as Love Sonia, Super 30 and Batla House.

Meanwhile, Dulquer has a number of films in the pipeline. He recently wrapped up shooting for the upcoming movie Salute, while he awaits the release of Kurup, which is based on the story of Sukumara Kurup, who is a notorious criminal from Kerala. He is also working on other films such as Hey Sinamika, King of Kotha and Othiram Kadakam, directed by actor and filmmaker Soubin Shahir.