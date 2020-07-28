Dulquer's second Telugu film announced, period love story with war backdrop

The film was announced on the occasion of Dulquer’s birthday.

Flix Entertainment

Dulquer Salmaan’s second Telugu film was announced on the occasion of his birthday on Tuesday. Production company Swapna Cinema announced the film, which appears to be a period love story that takes place during a war. Dulquer will play the role of ‘Lieutenant Ram’ in the film.

“Wishing our 'Lieutenant' RAM, @dulQuer a very Happy Birthday :) #declassifiessoon,” the announcement said.

The announcement came with an image of Dulquer’s silhouette holding a rifle, against an Air Mail cover with an Indian Army stamp dated August 1, 1964. “Yuddhamtho raasina premakatha”, the text on the image says, which means, “A love story written in war.”

The multilingual film is reported to be a period love story set in 1964. The untitled film will be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and is presented by Vyjayanthi Movies.

While the first look was revealed in three languages -- Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam -- this will be Dulquer’s second appearance in a Telugu production. His first appearance in an original Telugu production was in the bilingual film Mahanati (Nadigaiyar Thilagam in Tamil), a biopic on actor Savitri in which he played Gemini Ganesan. Mahanati, directed by Nag Ashwin, was also produced under the banner of Swapna Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies.

Director Hanu Raghavapudi's previous works include Andala Rakshasi and Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha. His last release was the Sai Pallavi and Sharwanand romance drama Padi Padi Leche Manasu. Vishal Chandrasekhar, who has previously collaborated with Hanu Raghavapudi, is the music composer for the film.

The teaser of Dulquer’s upcoming Malayalam film Kurup was also released to mark his birthday. Kurup is based on the life of Sukumara Kurup, Kerala’s most wanted culprit who killed a man in 1984 and has been on the run ever since.

Swapna Cinema was founded by Swapna Dutt Chalasani and Priyanka Dutt, daughters of Ashwini Dutt, founder of Vyjayanthi Movies. Vyjayanthi Movies, which has produced several iconic Telugu films, recently announced the Telugu debut of Deepika Padukone in an upcoming film starring Prabhas and directed by Nag Ashwin.