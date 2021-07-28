On Dulquer's birthday, his look as 'Lieutenant Ram' from upcoming Telugu film out

The Hanu Raghavapudi directorial is a period drama and is yet to be titled.

Flix Tollywood

On the occasion of actor Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday, a special poster and video were released by Vyjayanti Movies, the makers of his upcoming Telugu movie which is going to be a period love drama. In this flick, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Ashwini Dutt, Dulquer Salmaan will be seen playing the role of Lieutenant Ram. The multilingual movie is yet to be titled.

The film is Dulquer’s second Telugu movie. His first was Mahanati, starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead role, which is also a product of Vyjayanti Movies. Dulquer played the role of Gemini Ganesan in the film which is a biopic of actor Savitri.

In the newly released birthday poster, Dulquer is all smiles as he holds a letter in his hands, while he sits facing the viewer on a bicycle.

Meanwhile, releasing the special video as a token of love for the actor, the director tweeted, “Happy Birthday Ram a.k.a. @dulQuer! You've poured life into this character with your sheer hard work. May you shine brighter! And to all the DQ fans, here's a Glimpse.”

The actor replied saying that this is his ‘best’ birthday gift.

Thank you for the lovely surprise you guys. Here’s a poster of my next Telugu project with Hanu Raghavapudi.



It has been a great learning experience shooting for this one across India and can’t wait for you guys to watch it on screen. @SwapnaDuttCh @SwapnaCinema @hanurpudi pic.twitter.com/Ht272CUMZc — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) July 28, 2021

In the special video, Dulquer can be seen in shots that were captured in the exotic locations of Kashmir, according to sources. It was revealed that the fim wrapped up an extensive shooting schedule in Kashmir for the movie. The big budget film is being made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages, sources added.

For the movie, the cinematography was taken care of by PS Vinod and Vishal Chandrasekhar has worked on the background score. Hanu Raghavapudi, who is known for his romantic entertainers such as the Sharwanand and Sai Pallavi film Padi Padi Leche Manasu and Andaala Rakshasi among others, has now set his new film in another era. More details about the cast and crew are yet to be revealed by the team.

Watch the special video here :