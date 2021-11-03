Monson Mavunkal rape case: Kerala docs booked for allegedly threatening survivor

The minor girl had lodged a sexual abuse complaint against self-styled Monson Mavunkal, who is under arrest for several cheating cases.

The Crime Branch wing of the Kerala police on Tuesday, November 2, registered a case against two doctors of the Kalamassery Medical College in Ernakulam district for allegedly threatening a minor girl, who has lodged a sexual abuse complaint against self-styled antique dealer Monson Mavunkal who is under arrest for several cheating cases in the state. Police said that the case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the survivor at the Kalamassery station.

"The girl, in her complaint, said that the doctors locked her up in a room and threatened her. We have registered a case based on her statement," a senior crime branch official told PTI. The girl, in her complaint, also mentioned that she was asked inappropriate questions during the medical examination which was held last week.

However, Kalamassery Medical College authorities said that they followed the procedure in medically examining a rape survivor and closing the door was part of that process. Police had on October 19 registered a case against Monson Mavunkal for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl for the last two years. The complaint was made by the daughter of a staff member of Monsonâ€™s cosmetic centre. The case, registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, was handed over to the Crime Branch special investigation team which is probing all the allegations against Monson.

A native of Cherthala in Alappuzha district, Monson who claimed to be in possession of rare and historic antiques, was arrested late September by the Crime Branch wing probing complaints against the dealer of having swindled Rs 10 crore from several people. The complainants claimed that they lost Rs 10 crore in their dealings with Monson, who allegedly earned their trust using his high profile contacts, including politicians, top Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and bureaucrats.