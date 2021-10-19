Kerala fake antique dealer Monson charged under POCSO for alleged abuse of minor girl

As per the complaint, the survivor, who was 17 at the time, was abused by the accused after he promised to help her get admission in college.

news Crime

Monson Mavunkal, who posed as an antique dealer and was arrested recently for allegedly duping many, has also been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Tuesday, October 19. He was charged based on a complaint filed on Monday, October 18 by the daughter of a staff member at Monson's cosmetic centre. In the complaint, it is alleged that Monson had sexually molested the then minor girl several times since 2019 and impregnated her, after offering to help her with her higher studies.

As per reports, the survivor and her mother filed a complaint at the Ernakulam North police station. The case may be handed over to the Crime Branch, as there are six other cases against Monson that the police are probing. Monson is currently in remand custody for the other cases against him.

The police said that the accused had abused the survivor many times at his rented house in Kaloor, Ernakulam. As per the complaint, the survivor was abused by Monson after he promised to help her get admission in college. She was 17 years old when the alleged abuse took place. The police said that the family of the survivor feared lodging a complaint as they assumed that Monson had close connections with influential people. It was after his arrest in a cheating case that the survivor and her family dared to file their complaint, police said.

Police also suspect that Monson has been abusing other students from economically poor backgrounds, promising to help them in higher studies.

Monson Mavunkal, who established a museum in Kochi with fake antiques, was arrested on September 26 by the Kerala Crime Branch for allegedly swindling money. Many influential people, including former Director General of Police Loknath Behera, Additional Director General of Police Manoj Abraham, political leaders, actors and many other celebrities, had visited his museum. The photos of them with Monson had circulated on social media soon after his arrest.