YouTuber Monson Mavunkal arrested in Kerala for swindling money

Police alleged that Monson took money from many, claiming that he had sold his antiques abroad for a cost of Rs 24 crore.

A self-proclaimed antique collector and a YouTuber, Monson Mavunkal, who established a museum in Kochi, was arrested on Sunday, Septembre 26, by Kerala crime branch for allegedly swindling money. Police alleged that Monson took money from many, claiming that he had sold his antiques abroad for a cost of Rs 24 crore and due to some technical issues the money was not transferred to his Indian account. Police said that he convinced lenders by showing a fake deposit certificate. However, police found that he had no bank account abroad as claimed by him.

Reports suggested that Monson had promised lenders a partnership in a huge archeological museum that is going to be started by him in Kochi. Though there were complaints against him selling fake antiques, nobody has as of yet filed an official police complaint. However, police said that he gave some of the antiques to influential people free of cost and later collected a huge amount of money offering a partnership in the museum. Police found that he was selling cheap handmade products claiming them as authentic antiques to many people including celebrities.

In his YouTube videos, Monson had claimed that he possesses the throne of Tipu Sultan and the silver coins of Judas Iscariot that he received for betraying Jesus Christ. He also claimed that he owned the staff of Moses, books from the libraries of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb and Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji and so on. Monson, who is also popular in celebrity circles, appeared in the media on several occasions as he built a museum at his house in Kochi. He had claimed that he is a German-trained cosmetologist and member of the World Peace Council.

According to the police, Monson gave a statement denying charges, claiming that he had informed customers that the products he sold were replicas and not original. Police found that many of the products that were sold by Monson were made by handicraft makers in Cherthala.