Mohanlal spotted at IPL 2020 Finals

The actor, an ardent fan of cricket, captained the Kerala Strikers team in the Celebrity Cricket League of 2011.

After wrapping up Drishyam 2, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal flew down to Dubai and scooped some time out from his schedule to watch the IPL 2020 final clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Pictures of him suited up at the stadium are going viral.

On the work front, Mohanlal recently wrapped up shooting for Drishyam 2, the sequel to the hit film of the same title, directed by Jeethu Joseph. Besides Mohanlal and Meena, who played the lead roles in Drishyam, the film will also have Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil reprising their roles as daughters of the couple.

After wrapping up the shooting of the movie, director Jeethu Joseph wrote, “The shoot of Drishyam 2 has officially ended today. The film, which was scheduled for 56 days, has been completed in 46 days. It was only with the sincere cooperation of producer Antony Perumbavoor and the entire Drishyam team that we were able to complete this shoot without any problems in this Covid crisis. My sincere thanks to them and each and every one of you who prayed for the success of this humble endeavor of ours.”

Mohanlal and Jeethu will be teaming again for Ram, which was announced some time ago. Reports are that this film will have Trisha Krishnan playing the female lead with Indrajith Sukumaran in a pivotal role. The film will also star Saikumar and Siddique in supporting roles. Plans are on to shoot the film in various locations in the UK, Africa and Middle East and a huge budget has been allocated for it. Ram is an action thriller produced jointly by Abhishek Films and Passion Studios.

Mohanlal also awaits the release of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which is currently in the post-production mode. Directed by Priyadarshan the film is based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV, a legendary warrior.

The actor is also all set to make his directorial debut with Barroz 3D scripted by Jijo Punnoose, the man who made classic films as Padayottam and My Dear Kuttichathan.