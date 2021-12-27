Watch: Promo teaser of Barroz features Mohanlal as both an actor and director

‘Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure’ marks Mollywood star Mohanlal’s directorial debut.

Flix Mollywood

The promo teaser of Mollywood star Mohanlal’s directorial debut Barroz was unveiled on Sunday, December 26. The teaser opens with a shot of Mohanlal as a director and also as the titular character Barroz. As a director, he gives instructions about the shot to the actor. As the camera tilts, we see Mohanlal as the fictional character Barroz, in the backdrop of a fantasy world. Mohanlal essays the role of Portuguese mythical figure Barroz, who is said to have taken care of Vasco da Gama’s valuable treasures and guarded it for 300 years.

Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure is written by Jijo Punnoose and is based on the novel of the same name. The film has actor Prithviraj playing a pivotal role. Interestingly, Prithviraj’s directorial debut Lucifer stars Mohanlal in the lead. Bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, Barroz is likely to focus on the maritime history of Portugal, India and Africa.

The production of the movie commenced earlier this year with a star-student launch event in Kochi, which was attended by many prominent personalities in Malayalam cinema including actors Prithviraj, Mammootty, Sibi Malayil and Priyadarshan, among others. Many also took to social media to extend their wishes to actor Mohanlal and the team. “Wishing the great Mohanlal the very best for his 1st directorial venture ‘BARROZ’ .. success, prosperity and greater glory,” Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan had tweeted.

The technical team comprises Santosh Sivan as the cinematographer, Sreekar Prasad as the editor and Santhosh Raman as the art director. Lydian Nadhaswaram has been roped as the music composer for the period flick. The cast also includes American child actor Shayla McCaffrey and Spanish actors Rafael Amargo and Paz Vega , who are on board to essay the characters of Vasco da Gama and his wife respectively.

Mohanlal was recently seen in Marakkar. Prior to the film, he played the lead role in Jeethu Joseph directorial Drishyam 2, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

