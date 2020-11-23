Mohanlal joins the sets of ‘Neyyattinkara Gopante Aaraattu’

The film is directed by B Unnikrishnan and scripted by Udayakrishna.

Flix Mollywood

Malayalam filmmaker B Unnikrishnan is all geared up for his next film, with superstar Mohanlal, titled Neyyattinkara Gopante Aaraattu. On Monday, the shooting of the film commenced officially and Mohanlal has joined the sets. "Joined at the sets of my new movie #Aaraattu Directed by @unnikrishnanb and written by Udayakrishna,” Mohanlal wrote on Twitter.

According to sources, the team will be filming their initial schedule in Palakkad. Unnikrishnan and Mohanlal have earlier worked together in Madampi, Mr Fraud, Villain, and Grandmaster. Udayakrishna the scriptwriter of the film, has collaborated with Mohanlal for Pulimurugan which turned out to be one of the biggest hits in the star’s career. However, it is the first time that B Unnikrishnan and Udayakrishna are teaming up.

Recently it was announced that Shraddha Srinath has been signed in to play an IAS officer in the film and the actor will be joining the team soon. The film will also feature actors Nedumudi Venu, Saikumar, Siddique, Ashwin Kumar, Rachana Narayanankutty, Johnny Antony, Vijayaraghavan, Nandu, Swasika, and Neha Saxena.

Reports are that Mohanlal plays the title role Neyyattinkara Gopan in this flick. The story of will revolve around Gopan and his travel from Neyyattinkara to Palakkad. Apparently, Gopan travels from Neyyattinkara to Palakkad in a black Mercedes, with the registration number 2255, on an assignment. What happens during the journey forms the crux of the film. Sources in the know say that the Merc also plays an important role in the film.

Mohanlal recently wrapped up shooting for Drishyam 2, the sequel of the popular film Drishyam, directed by Jeethu Joseph. Drishyam 2 has some of the actors reprising their roles as in the first part, including Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba and Esther who play the George Kutty family. Recently the director disclosed that editing of both his upcoming films – Ram and Drishyam 2 -- is in progress.

Watch: Trailer of Drishyam

Incidentally, Ram also features Mohanlal in the lead, starring opposite Trisha Krishnan. The shooting of Ram began much before the coronavirus lockdown and the team had a small portion to shoot which was apparently completed when the lockdown was lifted. Indrajith Sukumaran plays a pivotal role in the film. Saikumar and Siddique are doing supporting roles. Ram is touted to be an action thriller produced jointly by Abhishek Films and Passion Studios.

(Content provided by Digital Native)