Mohanlal starrer ‘Drishyam 2’ wrapped up

The film is a sequel to the popular film ‘Drishyam’, directed by Jeethu Joseph.

The shooting of Drishyam 2, the sequel to the hit film of the same title, directed by Jeethu Joseph commenced last month. Besides Mohanlal and Meena, who played the lead roles in Drishyam, the film will also have Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil playing their daughters as in the prequel.

Now, the team has wrapped the shooting of the film. Drishyam 2 had a schedule planned for 56 days but the movie wrapped up its shoot in 46 days. Mohanlal after wrapping the film has headed to Dubai on a short break, and pictures of the star from the airport are doing the rounds online.

After wrapping up the shooting of the movie director Jeethu Joseph wrote, “The shoot of Drishyam 2 has officially ended today. The film, which was scheduled for 56 days, has been completed in 46 days. It was only with the sincere cooperation of producer Antony Perumbavoor and the entire Drishyam team that we were able to complete this shoot without any problems in this Covid crisis. My sincere thanks to them and each and every one of you who prayed for the success of this humble endeavor of ours (sic).”

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph will be teaming again for Ram, which was announced some time ago. This film will go on the floor next year, according to sources.

Mohanlal currently has Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, in the post-production stage. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is based on the true-life of Kunjali Marakkar IV, a legendary warrior.

Also, Mohanlal is all set to make his directorial debut with Barroz 3D which is in the making. More details about this ambitious project are awaited.

Another project awaiting the actor is a film to be directed by B Unni Krishnan. An interesting feature about this film is that it will have extensive action sequences, something which most filmmakers are doing away with in this pandemic time in order to maintain physical distancing. Scripted by Udayakrishna, this film is scheduled to release for Onam next year. Besides Mohanlal and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles, it will have Saikumar, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Ashwin Kumar forming the supporting cast.

