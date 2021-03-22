MNM's Anna Nagar candidate V Ponraj tests positive for coronavirus

Earlier, MNM’s Velachery candidate Santhosh Babu had also tested positive for coronavirus.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Vice President Ponraj on Monday announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Anna Nagar candidate for the party took to Facebook to announce that he is not keeping well for the past four days and now results have shown that he has COVID-19.

This announcement comes days after MNM Velachery candidate Dr Santhosh Babu tested positive for Covid-19. Ponraj who is the MNM candidate for the Anna Nagar constituency in Chennai has expressed his grief for not being able to meet the people of Anna Nagar.

“I was under treatment as I suffered from fever and body pain owing to the continuous sleepless nights during the election works for the past four days. In this crucial time of elections, I am not in a state to be able to come and meet the people of Anna Nagar constituency and gather votes. But the cadres of MNM will come to your doorstep and meet you all. My sincere thanks to all of them. I am extremely sorry for not being able to come in person. I request you all to bear with me, and hope that I will get well soon and meet you before the polls,” he said.

He added that he will constantly keep in touch with people through social media platforms, television and YouTube. He said that arrangements will be made to converse with the people of Anna Nagar through Zoom meetings.

Ponraj was present during the party meeting on March 19 when the MNM manifesto was released by Kamal Hasan.

The government of Tamil Nadu is keen on making the necessary healthcare arrangements as there is a steady rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state. The surge in the number of COVID-19 cases comes in the backdrop of the Assembly elections that are to be held on April 6.