COVID care centres readied, safety measures in place as cases rise in TN

State health department is planning to deploy close to 300 doctors to Chennai while Chennai Corp is re-introducing doo-to-door surveillance.

With the number of COVID-19 cases on the steady rise in Tamil Nadu, the state Health department is gearing up to increase its safety precautions. According to reports, the COVID care centres that were crucial in taking treatment facilities to people across the state during the early months of the pandemic last year, are once again being readied to take in patients.

A report in The Hindu states that about 300 doctors working under the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services are being sent to the Directorate of Medical Education in Chennai to tackle rising cases.

Rising cases in Chennai have also prompted corporation officials to re-introduce door-to-door fever surveillance, according to a report in New Indian Express. Greater Chennai Corporation continues hold fever camps across the city and on Saturday 208 Fever clinics were conducted in Chennai. GCC shared on Twitter that they were able to identify 107 symptomatic patients who were tested for COVID-19 from a total turn-out of 18,238.

On Saturday, March 20, a total number of 1,240 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the state and this included 458 from state capital Chennai. The second district showing most number of COVID-19 cases after Chennai is its neighbour Chengalpattu. On Saturday, Chengalpattu reported 134 COVID-19 cases. Closely following Chengalpattu is Coimbatore with 103 fresh cases of COVID-19.

A total number of 634 patients were discharged from hospitals across Tamil Nadu. COVID-19 death toll on Saturday was eight including two in Chennai.

As of March 19, a total of 4,10,949 people have been vaccinated in Chennai. In Tamil Nadu the number of persons vaccinated stands at 20,88,316.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu government on Saturday ordered schools to shut physical classes for students in classes 9, 10 and 11 from Monday. Class 12 students are all set to begin their mock examinations, ahead of their boards in May, from Monday. Revenue and Disaster Management Department therefore permitted the schools to run classes for Class 12.