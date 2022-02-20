MLA Raja Singh booked for threatening UP voters who don't vote for BJP

The Election Commission had directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana to register an FIR against Raja Singh for threatening people to vote for BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

A case was registered against BJP leader and party MLA in Telangana T Raja Singh over his comments for threatening people to vote for his party in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday, February 20. The Election Commission on Saturday, February 19, censured Raja Singh and barred him from campaigning for 72 hours. It also directed the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana, to register an FIR against Raja Singh under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of the People Act.

Accordingly, a case was registered against Raja Singh at a police station in Hyderabad under Section 171C (undue influence at elections) and other provisions of the IPC and under relevant sections of the Representation of the People Act, a senior police officer told PTI. Earlier, the poll panel had cited a video clip of Raja Singh's remarks while issuing him the notice.

Going by the transcript of Raja Singh's remarks quoted in the notice, he had said that those who do not vote for the BJP should know that "Yogiji" (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) has called for thousands of earthmovers and bulldozers. "You do know the purpose of JCBs and bulldozers ... If you have to live in UP, you will have to chant Yogi-Yogi or leave Uttar Pradesh," he had said in Hindi.

The Election Commission also prohibited the MLA from holding any public meetings, processions, rallies, road shows, interviews and public utterances in the media in connection with the ongoing elections for 72 hours from 6 pm on Friday, February 19. Stating that the MLA violated Sections 171C and 171F (punishment for undue influence at an election) of the Indian Penal Code, section 123 of the Representation of the People Act and Model Code of Conduct, the poll panel deplored the statements made by Raja Singh and censured him for the violation.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and results will be declared on March 10. Raja Singh, the MLA from Goshamahal in the city, is known for repeatedly making communal and derogatory remarks against Muslims.

