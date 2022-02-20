EC orders FIR against Telangana MLA Raja Singh for threatening UP voters

The EC ordered the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana to file an FIR against Raja Singh under sections of the IPC and Representation of the People Act.

The Election Commission of India on Saturday, February 20, ordered the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana to register a First Information Report against Telangana's BJP MLA T Raja Singh, for threatening Uttar Pradesh voters of dire consequences if they don't vote for the saffron party. Raja Singh did not respond to the show-cause notice issued by the EC in this regard, prompting the election body to seek an FIR against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of the People Act.

The Commission also prohibited the MLA from holding any public meetings, processions, rallies, road shows, interviews and public utterances in the media in connection with the ongoing elections for 72 hours from 6 pm on Friday, February 19. Stating that the MLA violated sections 171 C (interference with electoral rights) and 171 F (punishment for undue influence at an election) of the Indian Penal Code, section 123 of the Representation of the People Act and Model Code of Conduct, the poll panel deplored the statements made by Raja Singh and censured him for the violation.

The Election Commission had on Wednesday asked Singh to show cause within 24 hours as to why appropriate penal action under criminal law should not be initiated against him. "Take notice that in the event of no response from your side within the stipulated time, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter and the Election Commission will take appropriate action or decision in the matter without making any further reference to you," read the notice.

The MLA through his advocate sought time till February 21 to furnish the reply, but the Commission asked him to reply by 1 pm on February 19. The poll panel, however, received no response from him within the stipulated time.

In a video that was widely circulated, the controversial MLA was heard threatening voters in UP that if they don’t cast their votes for the BJP, their houses would be demolished and they would be driven out of the state.

The controversial MLA from Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad voiced concern over 'huge voter turnout in some areas' of Uttar Pradesh during the second phase of polling on Monday. He believes that UP CM Yogi Adityanath's enemies came out in large numbers to cast their votes. He appealed to 'Hindu brothers and sisters' to come out and vote in third and subsequent phases.

“Those who do not vote for the BJP, I wish to say this: Yogi ji has thousands of bulldozers at his disposal. After the elections those who did not vote for Yogi ji, those areas will be identified…” he said in the video.

He further threatened, “You must be aware for what purpose bulldozers are used. So I am telling the traitors of Uttar Pradesh, those who do not want Yogi ji to be re-elected as Chief Minister: If you want to live in Uttar Pradesh, you have to chant ‘Yogi Yogi’ else you have to flee the state.”

