BJP MLA says houses of those who don't vote for BJP will be demolished

The Election Commission has sent the BJP MLA a showcause notice for threatening Uttar Pradesh voters of dire consequences if they don't vote for the party.

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday, February 16, issued a show-cause notice to BJP MLA from Telangana, T Raja Singh for his controversial remarks regarding the Uttar Pradesh state election. The Election Commission has held that the MLA’s remarks were in violation of the guidelines of the Model Code of Conduct.

The controversial legislator, from the Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad, had threatened residents of Uttar Pradesh that their homes will be ‘demolished using bulldozers’ if they did not vote for the BJP.

The MLA, in a video released on Tuesday, had said, “Those who do not vote for the BJP, I wish to say this: Yogi ji has thousands of bulldozers at his disposal. After the elections those who did not vote for Yogi ji, those areas will be identified…”

He threatened, “You must be aware for what purpose bulldozers are used. So I am telling the traitors of Uttar Pradesh, those who do not want Yogi ji to be re-elected as Chief Minister: If you want to live in Uttar Pradesh, you have to chant ‘Yogi Yogi’ else you have to flee the state.”

The Election Commission (ECI), issuing a 24-hour ultimatum to respond to the notice, said that prima facie, Raja Singh’s threats amounted to violating the Model Code of Conduct, Representation of People’s Act 1951 and section 171 C of the Indian Penal Code 1860. Section 123 of the Representation of People’s Act 1951, terms the threat to voters as ‘corrupt practises’. Under Section 171 C of Indian Penal Code 1860 (‘undue influence on the elections’), the law states: “Whoever voluntarily interferes or attempts to interfere with the free exercise of any electoral right commits the offence of undue influence at an election.”

After Raja Singh's remarks, Telangana’s IT Minister and son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, K Taraka Rama Rao had condemned the BJP MLA's remark, saying, “Just when you think they can’t stoop any lower, yet another amazing comedian pops up.”

TMC MP Mahua Moitra also brought this issue to the attention of the Prime Minister. Sharing the video, she said, “Hon’ble Prime Minister- any snide remarks about your MLA at your next rally? EC to take notice?”

Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh is a serial offender, who has never shied away from making communal and derogatory remarks against Muslims. Amid the ongoing hijab controversy in Karnataka, he has demanded a ban on the head-covering garment across the country. In 2017, he provoked Hindus to respond in the ‘same manner the Hindus of Gujarat did in 2002,’ referring to the communal riots of 2002. He had also termed the Muslims of Kashmir as “traitors.” In the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections, he was the lone BJP MLA to be elected. The BJP now has three MLAs – Raja Singh, Raghunandan Rao and Eatala Rajender. Both Raghunandan and Eatala had become legislators during the bye-elections.