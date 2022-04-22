Many 'unseen hands, organisations' behind Hubballi violence: Karnataka Home Min

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the government was contemplating on controlling activities of such organisations including imposing a ban on them.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday, April 22, said that many "unseen hands" including “certain organisations” were behind the recent violence in Hubballi, over a social media post, adding that they will be brought to justice. He also said that the government was contemplating on controlling activities of such organisations — without naming them — including imposing a ban on them.

"The Hubballi incident was to incite large-scale violence there, as our police acted immediately, the situation was brought under control in a couple of hours. The Maulvi (who allegedly instigated the mob) was arrested on Thursday, investigations are on to find who were behind the incident and organisations that were involved," Jnanendra said.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said, there will be a thorough inquiry as there are many unseen hands involved. "Innocent people were incited and sent on to the streets to indulge in violence. Some people are trying to create unrest in the society against a particular community and some organisations are involved in it. We know who they are and we will find them… all aspects on how to ban and control them are being ideated upon. We want peace and stability and all communities to co-exist," he added.

A mob allegedly went on a rampage damaging many police vehicles, a hospital and a Hanuman temple in the old town of Hubballi and injured some police officers on duty over a social media post on April 16. The social media post purportedly showed a saffron flag atop a mosque. The youth who allegedly made the post, Abhishek Hiremath, has been remanded to judicial custody.

On Thursday, April 21, police arrested Islamic cleric Moulvi Waseem Pathan in connection with the Hubballi communal violence. Pathan was allegedly found instigating the mob in a video obtained by the police. He has been brought to the Old Hubballi police station for questioning. Pathan later released a four-minute video in which he claimed that he was innocent. "I have not instigated anyone and there is a conspiracy against me. The video that is out is a fabricated one," he said.

