Karnataka police arrest Islamic cleric accused of instigating Hubballi violence

The police have arrested 126 persons in connection with the incident so far.

news Violence

Karnataka police on Thursday, April 21, arrested Islamic cleric Moulvi Waseem Pathan in connection with the Hubballi communal violence. Pathan was allegedly found instigating the mob in a video obtained by the police. He has been brought to the Old Hubballi police station for questioning.

Pathan had released a video on Thursday morning, claiming that he is innocent. He stated in the video that he climbed atop a police vehicle as per the instructions of the police to pacify the crowd.

In the four-minute video released from an undisclosed location, he maintained that he was appealing to violent mobs to maintain peace. "I have not instigated anyone and there is a conspiracy against me. The video that is out is a fabricated one," he said.

According to police sources, Pathan was taken into custody in Mumbai. The accused was in touch with his associate in Hubballi and based on the clue, the police traced his location in Mumbai and arrested him.

The police have arrested 126 persons in connection with the incident so far.

The violence erupted in Hubballi in north Karnataka late on Saturday night following the surfacing of an objectionable post on social media.

With a section of right-wing organisations calling for strict action against those involved in the Hubballi violence, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on April 19 said that those involved in the incident will be tried as per the existing laws. CM Bommai also said that the government was considering to recover the damage caused to public and private properties from the rioters.

"When riots took place in Uttar Pradesh, certain action was taken according to the situation prevailing over there. We are reviewing the situation in Karnataka. We will go by our law," CM Bommai told reporters in Shivamogga. He was responding to a query seeking clarification on the demand for a “bulldozer-like punishment” by right-wing outfits.

With IANS inputs