Communal violence in Karnataka's Hubbali: Youth arrested over social media post

Several police vehicles, a hospital and a temple were damaged during the violence in Hubbali, leading the police to clamp prohibitory orders in the city.

news Controversy

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday, April 18, said arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing in connection with the violence that broke out over the weekend in Hubbali over a social media post. The post purportedly showed a saffron flag hoisted at a mosque in Mecca, and the youth who allegedly made the post â€” Abhishek Hiremath â€” has been remanded to judicial custody till April 30.

"Arrests have been made and investigation is on. All those behind it, also leaders behind it, will face the investigation and action will be taken against those guilty in accordance with law," CM Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru on Monday, April 18. A large crowd had gathered outside the Old City police station in Hubbali late on Saturday, April 16, demanding action against Hiremath for the social media post. However, soon, the mob grew in size, and their protests turned violent as they began to pelt stones at police personnel and the station building.

According to reports, several police vehicles, a hospital and a temple were damaged during the violence. Police resorted to lathi charge and deployed tear gas to control the situation. A day later, police said that 89 people who were involved in the violence have been arrested.

Read: Violence in Karnataka's Hubbali over social media post: Cops injured, curfew imposed

Meanwhile, Hiremathâ€™s lawyer Sanju Badaskar said the Old Town police produced the youth before the Fourth Judicial Magistrate First Class and additional session's judge from where he was sent to the Hubballi sub-jail. "The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Hindu Vakeelara Vedike presented the case in favour of Abhishek Hiremath. Tomorrow (April 19), the government is going to plead in the court and we will argue on behalf of Hiremath," Badaskar said. He said a petition will also be filed before the court to grant Hiremath permission to appear for the Pre-University Examination.

Police said the prohibitory orders clamped in Hubbali, under Section 144 of the CrPC will remain in effect till April 20, while they had earlier said that the curfew would be in place till April 30.