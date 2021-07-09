Manju Warrierâ€™s techno-horror film â€˜Chathur Mukhamâ€™ streams on OTT

Touted to be Malayalam cinemaâ€™s first techno-horror film, the movie is helmed by filmmakers Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V.

Actor Manju Warrierâ€™s Malayalam film Chathur Mukham is now streaming on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Zee5. Directed by Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V, the film stars actors Sunny Wayne, Alencier Ley Lopez, Niranjana Anoop, Babu Annur, Shyamaprasad and Rony David in pivotal roles. The movie was released in theatres in April but was withdrawn in view of the second wave of the pandemic. Although the film received positive responses from fans, it had to be withdrawn due to the surge in number of cases and the subsequent lockdown.

Touted to be Malayalam cinemaâ€™s first techno-horror film, Chathur Mukham is bankrolled by Manju Warrier, Jiss Toms and Justin Thomas under the banners of Manju Warrier Productions and Jiss Toms Movies. Composer Dawn Vincent was roped in as the music composer for the project, while Abinandan Ramanujam was on board as the cinematographer. It has sound mixing by Vishnu Govind. Chathur Mukham has editing by Manoj. The movie is written by Abhayakumar K and Anil Kurian.

Other movies including Rajisha Vijayanâ€™s sports drama Kho Kho were also withdrawn from the theatres post release, in view of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, popular Mollywood actor Manju Warrier has a number of releases in the pipeline. She will be seen alongside Mollywood star Mohanlal in the yet to be released movie Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which bagged the National Award for Best Feature film in 2019. Set in the 16th century, the ensemble cast also includes actors Sunil Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Arjun Sarja, Suhasini, Prabhu, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Innocent, Mukesh, Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan. The award-winning film is currently slated for release on August 12, coinciding with Onam.