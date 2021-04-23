Rajisha Vijayan’s ‘Kho Kho’ withdrawn from theatres due to COVID-19 wave

Helmed by director Rahul Riji Nair, the movie was released in theatres on April 14.

Flix Mollywood

Mollywood actor Rajisha Vijayan took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that Kho Kho has been withdrawn from theatres in view of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Explaining the reason behind the announcement, Rajisha wrote how it was a tough call for the makers of the movie to withdraw the film. “With a heavy heart we are taking the decision to withdraw Kho Kho from the theatres in Kerala due to the current COVID 19 related crisis,” she wrote on Instagram.

Further emphasising on the need to prioritize health and following COVID-19 precautionary measures above anything else, the Karnan fame actor wrote, “Even though we would have loved to have you watch our film in theatres, we have to keep the health and safety of our audience as the foremost priority. Kindly take all the necessary precautions and stay safe.”

Indicating that the film might be available on an OTT platform, Rajisha wrote, “Kho Kho will reach you through another platform soon. This too shall pass.”

The film is directed by filmmaker Rahul Riji Nair, who bagged four Kerala state film awards for his 2017 Malayalam movie Ottamuri Velicham. The sports drama is bankrolled by First Slate Studios. The movie hit the big screens on April 14.

Rajisha will be seen as the coach of a school’s Kho Kho team. The film tracks how Rajisha manages to train a group of girls by forming a Kho Kho team in a school that is not supportive of students pursuing extracurricular activities or sports.

Earlier, the first-look poster as well as the teaser of the film was released by Mollywood star Mammootty. Apart from Rajisha, Kho Kho also stars Mamitha Baiju, Venkitesh VP and Renjit Shekar Nair in important roles.

Rajisha was last seen in Mari Selvaraj directorial Karnan, starring opposite actor Dhanush. Manju Warrier's horror film Chathur Mukham has also been withdrawn from theatres due to the same reason.

Watch the teaser of ‘Kho Kho’