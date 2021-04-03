Watch: Manju Warrier's 'ChaturMukham' trailer hints at an eerie plot

Touted to be Mollywoodâ€™s first techno-horror film, â€˜ChathurMukhamâ€™ is helmed by filmmakers Rajeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V.

Flix Mollywood

Manju Warrier is one of the most sought- after actors of Mollywood. After the makers of her upcoming film ChathurMukham released the trailer on Saturday, fans eagerly await the release of what is touted to be Malayalam cinemaâ€™s first techno-horror film. The trailer gives a glimpse of the story of Manjuâ€™s character, who is a career-oriented woman. However, as the trailer progresses, darker sub-plots are hinted at. A series of petrifying yet gripping visuals indicate that the main lead is affected by a problem that has to do with the technology. Sunny Wayne appears as Manjuâ€™s friend in ChaturMukham.

Watch the trailer of â€˜ChathurMukhamâ€™ here:

Touted to be Malayalam cinemaâ€™s first techno-horror movie, ChathurMukham stars Manju Warrier and Sunny Wayne in the lead roles. The movie is directed by filmmakers Rajeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V. The techno- horror flick is bankrolled by Manju Warrier, Jiss Toms and Justin Thomas under the banners of Manju Warrier Productions and Jiss Toms Movies. Recently, Manju Warrierâ€™s photos from a press conference to promote the movie went viral.

ChathurMukham is written by Abhayakumar K and Anil Kurian, while it has music by composer Dawn Vincent. The technical team also comprises Manoj for editing, Abinandan Ramanujam for cinematography and Vishnu Govind for sound mixing. The lyrics for the movieâ€™s sound track have been penned by Manu Manjith.

Meanwhile, the popular Mollywood Manju Warrier has other releases in her kitty. She is sharing the screen with Mollywood star Mohanlal in the yet to be released movie Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which recently won the National Award for Best Feature Film in 2019. She will also be seen playing the lead role in the upcoming Malayalam thriller Jack and Jill, which marks Santosh Sivanâ€™s directorial comeback to Mollywood after nearly 7 years. Manju is currently filming for movies such as Meri Awaaz Suno and Padavettu.