Man chased and killed in Hyderabad in broad daylight allegedly over personal tiff

CCTV footage shows the man running on the streets while trying to fight off people who were chasing him, even as others in the locality looked on.

A young man was chased and bludgeoned to death in full public view in Hyderabad on Monday afternoon, in the city's Jagadgirigutta area.

The police said that the deceased was identified as Fayaz, a resident of Chintal and a murder accused, who also had a case of chain snatching registered against him.

According to reports, Fayaz had gotten into an argument with one of his acquaintances a few days ago, following which he threatened to kill the latter.

On Monday afternoon, a group of people waylaid Fayaz as he was out on some work. They picked up an argument, gave him a short chase before allegedly picking up a boulder and smashing it on his head.

While the act itself was not caught on camera, CCTV footage shows Fayaz running on the streets while trying to fight off people who were chasing him, even as others in the locality looked on.

The police said that a murder case had been registered and further investigation is underway. The accused were said to be absconding.

This is not the first time that such an incident has come to light in Hyderabad.

In February this year, close to two years after a man was murdered in full public view in Attapur in Rajendranagar, a local court in LB Nagar sentenced the convicts to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on each of them.

The murder in broad daylight had shaken the city as the victim was chased and hacked to death with an axe and knives on a busy road at Pillar No 139 of the PVNR Expressway, which leads to the Hyderabad airport. Videos of the incident were widely shared on social media.

