Curfew imposed in Telangana's Bhainsa after communal clashes

The communally-sensitive area of Nirmal district witnessed mild clashes where one person was injured and a few vehicles were damaged.

news Crime

A midnight clash between Hindu and Muslim groups has triggered tensions, amid the lockdown, in the communally-sensitive Bhainsa region of Nirmal district, Telangana.

According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday at midnight where one person was said to have been injured. The district police authorities have imposed a 24-hour curfew in town.

With special police teams arriving on the spot, it took a few hours to bring the situation under control.

According to reports in regional media, the clash broke out after one person raised objections to a prayer gathering. Soon, it reportedly led to stone pelting.

The state government, owing to the countrywide lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, has prohibited religious gatherings in order to contain the disease.

Bhainsa’s Shivajinagar and AP Nagar witnessed mild clashes where a few vehicles were said to have been damaged. The police immediately dispersed the crowd to prevent an untoward incident.

Earlier last month, tensions prevailed as officials attempted to impose curfew regulations. Officials handled the matter by holding talks with community elders.

District Superintendent of Police (SP), Shashidhar Raju and Karimnagar Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Pramod Kumar visited the town's ‘sensitive areas’.

Speaking to media persons, SP Shashidhar said, “The situation in Bhainsa town has come into control by 2 am, now everything is peaceful. We have caught several after watching the videos, the remaining persons also will be traced and arrested.”

He added, “As many as four cases were registered in the incident: one on a person for entering into a mosque and one for stone pelting on the person. Another two cases for damaging vehicles and attacking another person.”

A separate investigation team has been constituted with Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors.

The SP said that the town is being imposed with Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) from Monday. He also stated that authorities will be implementing the lockdown strictly in view of the situation and the upcoming Ramzan festival.

In January this year, the town witnessed major communal violence following a few youths allegedly creating a ruckus in Koraba Galli area of Bhainsa. In the resulting violence between the two groups, several houses were burnt and vehicles were set on fire, leaving around 20 people injured. At the time, the government had suspended the internet.