Three convicts involved in brutal murder in Hyderabad’s Attapur get life sentence

In September 2018, the convicts V Kishan Goud and A Laxman Goud, had hacked the victim to death on a busy road on PVNR Expressway.

news Crime

Close to two years after a man was murdered in full public view in Attapur, Rajendranagar in Hyderabad, a local court in LB Nagar on Friday sentenced the convicts to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on each of them.

In September 2018, the convicts V Kishan Goud and A Laxman Goud who are relatives, had chased and hacked the victim Ramesh to death with an axe and knives on a busy road at Pillar No 139 of the PVNR Expressway while he was returning from a court hearing.

The act was a revenge killing. Police said that the accused killed Ramesh in retaliation for the killing of Kishan Goud’s son Mahesh Goud, in Shamshabad earlier in 2017. On the fateful day, Ramesh was returning from the court after a hearing in relation to the murder of Mahesh Goud.

The gruesome murder was sensationalised as the murder took place in full public view and videos of the murder went viral. While Kishan Goud and Laxman Goud were arrested the very next day, the third accused, Vikram Singh, was arrested in October, 2019. Vikram was tailing the victim and provided information about his movements to Kishan and Laxman, police said.

A case was registered under section 302 r/w 34 IPC (punishment for murder) against the three at Rajendranagar police station.

During the trial, the court examined as many as 32 witnesses and after hearing arguments from both sides, pronounced the verdict sentencing them for life, Cyberabad police said in a press note.

Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar appreciated Investigating Officer Rajendra Nagar, Inspector G Suresh, Additional Public Prosecutor Vidyavathi Reddy and others for their efforts in getting conviction.