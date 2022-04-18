Mammootty’s investigative thriller CBI 5 gears up for theatrical release

‘CBI 5 The Brain’ is the fifth film in the ‘CBI’ franchise which began in the year 1988.

Flix Mollywood

The release of actor Mammootty’s long-awaited film CBI 5 was announced on Monday, April 18. The film is set to hit the big screens on May 1. Sharing a new poster from the film, actor Mammootty wrote: “.@CBI5TheBrain Releasing Worldwide on May 1 , 2022.” Malayalam film CBI 5 The Brain is the fifth film in the CBI franchise which began in the year 1988. The first film in the franchise was Oru CBI Diary Kurippu. It was followed by Jagratha, and Sethurama Iyer CBI. The third installment released in 2004, while the fourth one titled Nerariyan CBI released in theatres in 2005. Helmed by K Madhu, the ensemble cast also includes Renji Panicker, Sai Kumar, Jagathy Sreekumar, Soubin Shahir, Mukesh, Ramesh Pisharadi, Anoop Menon and Dileesh Pothen.

Mammootty will be seen as Sethurama Iyer. The teaser, which was unveiled on April 7, indicated that Sethuarama Iyer will be investigating the deaths of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi in the film. CBI 5 went on floors in November last year. Like the other four films in the franchise, CBI 5 is also written by SN Swamy.

Actor Mammootty also has other films like Puzhu in the pipeline. Puzhu is reportedly gearing up for an Over-the-top (OTT) premiere and is likely to release on Sony LIV. Mammootty will be sharing the screen with Parvathy Thiruvothu. Helmed by debutante Ratheena, the film went to floors on August 17 last year.

CBI 5 is bankrolled by Mammootty’s son, actor Dulquer Salmaan under the banner of Wayfarer Films and S George’s Cyn Cyl Celluloid. Dulquer is on board as the producer for Mammootty’s film for the first time.

Mammootty was recently seen in action-entertainer Bheeshma Parvam. Apart from Mammootty, Bheeshma Parvam also has a stellar cast including Anasuya Bharadwaj, Tabu, Anjali, Shine Tom Chacko, Jinu Joseph, Dileesh Pothan, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Farhaan Faasil, Nedumudi Venu, Sudev Nair, Lena, Srindaa, KPAC Lalitha, Nadhiya Moidu, Anagha, Veena Nandakumar, Padmaraj Ratheesh, Shebin Benson, Abu Salim, Harish Uthaman, Nisthar Sait, Hareesh Peradi, and Maala Parvathi.