Watch: Mammootty is back as Sethurama Iyer in teaser of CBI 5 The Brain

â€˜CBI 5 The Brainâ€™ is the fifth film in the franchise, which began in 1988.

The teaser of Mollywood actor Mammmoottyâ€™s upcoming film CBI 5 The Brain was unveiled on Wednesday, April 6. It will mark Mammmoottyâ€™s return as Sethurama Iyer, who is an officer with CBI. The video hints that Sethurama Iyer (Mammootty) will be investigating the deaths of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Sanjay Gandhi in the film. Helmed by K Madhu, the cast also stars Renji Panicker, Sai Kumar, Jagathy Sreekumar, Soubin Shahir, Mukesh, Ramesh Pisharadi, Anoop Menon and Dileesh Pothen.

CBI 5 The Brain is the fifth film in the CBI franchise which began in the year 1988. The first film in the franchise was Oru CBI Diary Kurippu. It was followed by Jagratha, and Sethurama Iyer CBI. The third instalment released in 2004, while the fourth one titled Nerariyan CBI released in theatres in 2005. CBI 5 is also reportedly gearing up for theatrical release. However, further details about the release are awaited.

CBI 5 went on floors in November last year. The investigative thriller has been written by S N Swamy, who also wrote the stories of the other four films in the franchise. Mammootty is also gearing up for the release of Puzhu, which will reportedly be an Over-the-Top (OTT) release on Sony LIV. Co-starring Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead, the movie went on floors on August 17, 2021. It is helmed by debutant filmmaker Ratheena. Puzhu is backed by Mammoottyâ€™s son, actor Dulquer Salmaan under his home banner Wayfarer Films and S Georgeâ€™s Cyn Cyl Celluloid. This is the first time Dulquer is bankrolling Mammoottyâ€™s film.

Mammootty was recently seen in Bheeshma Parvam. The gangster drama opened to positive responses from fans. The cast also included actors Tabu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Nadiya Moidu, Anjali, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Farhaan Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, Sudev Nair, Shine Tom Chacko, Nedumudi Venu, Srindaa, Jinu Joseph, Abu Salim, and Maala Parvathi, among others.

