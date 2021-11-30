Mammootty starrer CBI 5 goes on floors in Ernakulam

The movie is directed by K Madhu, and Mammootty will be reprising the role of Sethurama Iyer who is an officer with the CBI.

Work on Mammootty's upcoming Malayalam film â€“ the fifth installment in the immensely popular CBI franchise â€“ began with a traditional pooja in Ernakulam, Kerala, on Monday, November 29. The first part was the superhit, titled Oru CBI Diary Kurippu. As in the case of all the earlier films from the franchise, this movie too is being directed by K Madhu and will feature Mammootty as the legendary Sethurama Iyer, an officer with the CBI.

The story of this investigative thriller, which has been tentatively titled CBI 5, has been written by S N Swamy, who also wrote the stories of the other four films in the franchise namely, Oru CBI Diary Kurippu, Jagratha, Sethurama Iyer CBI and Nerariyan CBI. Sources in the industry say that this time around, the plot of the film will revolve around the 'Basket Killings'.

Apart from Mammootty, the film will also feature Asha Sharath, Renji Panicker and Mukesh among others. The team has been trying to make the film for some time now. However, due to the pandemic, the filmmaking process had to be postponed. It is only now that the film has gone on floors.

Mammootty also has the upcoming Malayalam film Puzhu in the pipeline. Co-starring Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead, the movie went on floors on August 17, 2021. It is helmed by filmmaker Ratheena, who is making her directorial debut with the project. Puzhu is backed by actor Dulquer Salmaan under his home banner Wayfarer Films and S Georgeâ€™s Cyn Cyl Celluloid. Dulquer is bankrolling his father, Mollywood superstar Mammoottyâ€™s film for the first time.

Puzhu is jointly written by Harshad and the screenwriter duo Suhas- Sharfu, who rose to fame with their work in Varathan and Virus. He is also currently working on upcoming films such as Bheeshma Parvam and Agent. Bheeshma Parvam is helmed by filmmaker Amal Neerad. Touted to be a gangster drama, the star cast includes actors Tabu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Nadiya Moidu, Anjali, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Farhaan Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, Sudev Nair, Shine Tom Chacko, Nedumudi Venu, Srindaa, Jinu Joseph, Abu Salim, and Maala Parvathi, among others.