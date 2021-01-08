Madras HC orders only 50% occupancy in theatres till January 11

The Union government recently told the Tamil Nadu government to reconsider the permission given to theatres to operate at 100% occupancy.

The Madras High Court on Friday order that cinema halls and theatres in Tamil Nadu shall function with 50% occupancy only till January 11. As per reports, the court passed the order on a petition that was filed against the government order passed by the state government. This is the second time the Tamil Nadu government has been asked to reconsider its order allowing full occupancy in cinema halls.

On Wednesday, the MHA had told the state government to withdraw its order allowing 100 percent occupancy, stating that it is not in line with the MHA’s guidelines on theatre and multiplex occupancies. The government of Tamil Nadu had on January 4 permitted 100% occupancy in cinema theatres, ahead of the Pongal season and the movie releases lined up during the period.

While issuing the interim order on Friday, the Madras High Court said that in the meantime, it believes that the state government will reconsider its decision to allow 100% occupancy in movie theatres. Adding that it is not proper to give economic problems top priority when the nation is going through a pandemic, the high court directed the government of Tamil Nadu to consider increasing the number of shows while maintaining 50% occupancy in theatres.

On Wednesday, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to Tamil Nadu’s Chief Secretary that the maximum capacity of occupancy in cinema theatres and multiplexes outside the containment zones is 50% as per MHA guidelines. Pointing out that the state government has increased this to 100%, Ajay Bhalla said, “This amounts to dilution of MHA Order dated December 28, 2020 issued under the DM Act, 2005.” The letter also directed the state government to take steps to make the occupancy in line with the MHA guidelines.

As per the MHA guidelines issued in October, cinema halls and theatres outside containment zones were allowed to reopen but with 50% occupancy. A SOP document was also issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the theatres and multiplexes to follow once they open their doors for the public. Following this, the government of Tamil Nadu had reopened theatres from November.

However, actor Vijay, whose film Master is lined for release on January 13, met Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and reportedly requested him to allow 100% occupancy in theatres. Following this, actor Silambarasan also had requested the Chief Minister to allow full occupancy in movie theatres given his film Easwaran is also lined up for release for Pongal. The government’s order permitting full occupancy in theatres came shortly after these meetings.