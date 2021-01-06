MHA tells TN to withdraw order allowing 100% capacity in cinema halls

The Union Home Secretary requested the TN government to immediately issue an order to bring the state’s order in line with the MHA guidelines.

news Theatre

Two days after the Tamil Nadu government issued an order permitting theatres across the state to allow 100% occupancy, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has told the TN government to withdraw its order, stating that it is a dilution of the MHA order around theatre and multiplex capacities.

According to the letter from Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu Shanmugam, capacities in theatres and multiplexes outside containment zones is set at 50%. “The Government of Tamil Nadu, however, has permitted to increase the seating capacity of cinemas theatres multiplexes from existing 50% capacity to 100% by following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).”

“This amounts to dilution of MHA Order dated December 28, 2020 issued under the DM Act, 2005,” the letter states.

The Union Home Secretary tells the Tamil Nadu government to immediately issue an order to bring the state’s order in line with the MHA guidelines.

The Union government also instructed the state and union territories to strictly enforce the guidelines without diluting them: “strict compliance of COVID-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks, keeping social distancing, stern action against those who are violating guidelines SOPs regulation of gatherings,” he said.

Theatres were allowed to partially reopen as part of the Unlock guidelines issued in October by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The guidelines stated that cinemas, theatres and multiplexes are permitted to reopen with 50% seating capacity outside containment zones. A Standard Operating Procedure was later released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to reopen the theaters.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami gave the nod to permit 100% seating capacity in theaters after actor Vijay met the leader at his residence. Actor Silambarasan also requested the Chief Minister to allow 100% seating capacity in theaters across the state ahead of the Pongal season. Actor Vijay’s film Master and actor Silambarasan’s movie Eeswaran are both slated for release during Pongal.