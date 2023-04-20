Krishnagiri caste killing: Monetary compensation sanctioned to wife of murdered man

Subhash (22), a man from the Shanar (also known as Nadar) community, had married Anushya on March 31 despite his fatherâ€™s opposition because Anushya is a Dalit woman.

news Caste killing

On the day when the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) is holding a hearing on the alleged Caste killing of a 22-year-old man, the townâ€™s Superintendent of Police (SP) has sanctioned Rs 1.25 lakh to Anushya (25), the wife of the man who was killed. This compensation is an initial payment of Rs 3 lakh that has been sanctioned to Anushya, a Dalit woman from the Paraiyar community, under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The District Collector and SP of Krishnagiri were also summoned by the NCSC for the hearing taking place on April 20.

Subhash (22), a man from the Shanar (also known as Nadar) community, had married Anushya on March 31 despite his fatherâ€™s opposition. The couple had met and fallen in love while working at a garment factory in Tiruppur. On April 14, the couple had come to Subhashâ€™s native village, Arunapathy in Krishnagiri to visit Subhashâ€™s grandmother Kannamma. Subhashâ€™s father Dhandapani had ambushed the couple at Kannammaâ€™s house and attacked the three of them with a machete. Kannamma and Subhash died on the spot while Anushya was rescued by her neighbours who called an ambulance and alerted the police as well. She was admitted to the Government Hospital in Uthangarai and was later transferred to the Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital.

Dhandapani had fled the scene after the attack and was hiding near Theerthamalai in Harur taluk. It is learnt that Dhandapani tried to die by suicide but later admitted himself to the Uthangarai Government Hospital where he was arrested by the police on April 15.

Read: Outraged by sonâ€™s marriage to Dalit woman, TN man kills son and his own mother