Krishnagiri caste killings: National SC Commission summons Collector, SP for hearing

The accused in the case, Dhandapani, who allegedly fled the spot after murdering his son and own mother because his son married a Dalit woman, was arrested at the Uthangarai Government Hospital on the night of April 15.

news Caste killing

TW: Mention of Suicide

National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Vice Chairman Arun Halder will visit Tamil Nadu on Thursday, April 20, to conduct an inquiry into the alleged caste killing of a 22-year-old man and his grandmother in the Krishnagiri district of the state. The NCSC has summoned Krishnagiri District Collector Deepak Jacob, Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur, and the investigation officer in the case to appear with relevant records for the hearing on the double murders that happened in Arunapathy near Uthangarai in the district on April 14. The hearing will be held at the Tamil Nadu State Guest House in Chepauk, Chennai.

The accused in the case, Dhandapani, a man belonging to the Shanar (also known as Nadar) community, had allegedly fled the spot after the murders and was hiding in Theerthamalai near Harur Taluk. It is learnt that he subsequently tried to die by suicide, but later admitted himself to the Uthangarai Government Hospital, where he was arrested by the police on the night of April 15.

Dhandapani had allegedly hacked his mother Kannamma and son Subhash to death because he was outraged by his sonâ€™s marriage to a Dalit woman. Subhashâ€™s wife Anushya, a Paraiyar woman hailing from Jayankondam in Ariyalur district, was critically injured in the attack and is currently admitted to the Salem Medical College Hospital. She was first admitted to the Government Hospital in Uthangarai, where she gave a statement regarding the attack to a judge from the Krishnagiri Criminal Court.

The police have registered a case against Dhandapani under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3(2)(v) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Shanar caste comes under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category in Tamil Nadu.

Read: Unbearable torment: What inter-caste couples in TN have to endure for â€˜caste prideâ€™

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.