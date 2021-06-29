Kichcha Sudeep starts voiceover work for action thriller ‘Vikrant Rona’

Directed by Anup Bhandari, the title and sneak peek video of ‘Vikrant Rona’ was unveiled at Burj Khalifa in Dubai in February.

Flix Sandalwood

Sandalwood star Kichcha Sudeep took to social media on Monday, June 28 to share an update about his upcoming project Vikrant Rona. In an Instagram post, the actor announced that the voiceover work for the action thriller Vikrant Rona has commenced. He revealed that it's been a long time since he recorded a voiceover for a film. He also added that he is happy to see it shaping well as the team hoped for. “Seems so long that I gave my voice for a film. Finally starting my voice over for #VikrantRona.Yeah,,,, supa happy to see it shaping well and the way we all wanted it to,” Kichcha Sudeep’s post read.

Starring Kichcha Sudeep in the lead, Vikrant Rona will be released simultaneously in four languages– Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The big-budget project is helmed by Anup Bhandari, who rose to fame with his directorial debut Rangi Taranga, and it is bankrolled by Shalini Jack Manju and Alankar Pandian under the banners of Kichcha Creatiions, Shalini Arts and Invenio Films India.

Team Vikrant Rona unveiled the title poster and sneak peek video of the movie in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa on February 1, touted to be the first Indian movie to do so at this location. The movie was promoted in Dubai to mark Sudeep’s 25th year in the film industry. Sharing a video of the launch event, Sudeep wrote, “Here is a greater quality video of @VikrantRona's sneak peek & Logo launch on @BurjKhalifa.” Sudeep will be playing the titular role in the movie. Actors Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok have also been roped in to play pivotal roles.

Watch the release of title poster and sneak peek video on Burj Khalifa:

Vikrant Rona's screenplay and the writing have been done by director Anup Bhandari, while William David is taking care of cinematography for the venture. The movie has music by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

Sudeep is also currently working on the upcoming movie Kabzaa, where he will be sharing the screen with actor Upendra.

