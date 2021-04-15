Kichcha Sudeep starrer ‘Vikrant Rona’ will be out in 3D

The title and sneak peek video of action-thriller ‘Vikrant Rona’ was unveiled in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.

Sandalwood star Sudeep announced on Thursday that the much-awaited film Vikrant Rona will be released in 3D format. He also announced that the movie has been slated for theatrical release on August 19. Saying that he is excited to make the announcement after filming for the project, Sudeep wrote, “After enjoying the process of preparations and it’s making, its now time for a new excitement. We the team of #VikrantRona is all excited and happy to mark August 19th 2021 for its theatrical release (sic),” he wrote.

Vikrant Rona will be released simultaneously in four languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Kichcha Sudeep released a motion poster while sharing the announcement with fans. There is a striking resemblance between Sudeep’s look in the movie and Indiana Jones. Vikrant is seen donning a deerstalker hat and is armed with a whip and a revolver in the poster, suggesting that he might be essaying the role of a hunter in the movie.

The production crew commenced filming for the venture shortly after the government announced relaxations in restrictions last year. The multi-crore thriller was predominantly shot in the sets built at Hyderabad’s Annapurna Studios.

The big-budget project is directed by Anup Bhandari, who rose to fame with his directorial debut Rangi Taranga.

By unveiling the title poster and sneak peek of the movie in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa on February 1, Vikrant Rona became the first film to do so. It is also touted to be the first Kannada movie that resumed shooting amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The makers also decided to kickstart promotions for the movie in Dubai to commemorate Sudeep’s 25th work anniversary.

Sharing the video of the launch event of sneak peek and title poster, Sudeep wrote, “Here is a greater quality video of @VikrantRona's sneak peek & Logo launch on @BurjKhalifa.”

Vikrant Rona is bankrolled by Shalini Jack Manju and Alankar Pandian under the banners of Kichcha Creatiions, Shalini Arts and Invenio Films India. Director Anup Bhandari has also taken care of the screenplay and writing for the film. William David is on board as the cinematographer for the venture, while Vikrant Rona has music by B Ajaneesh Loknath. The movie stars Sudeep in the titular role, whereas actors Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok will also play pivotal roles.