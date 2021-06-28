Watch: Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep ace retro look in motion poster of ‘Kabzaa’

The period gangster drama marks the second-time collaboration between Sandalwood stars Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep after the 2016 film ‘Mukunda Murari’.

Kannada star Upendra’s Kabzaa is one of the most anticipated movies in Sandalwood this year. On Sunday, June 27, the makers of the movie unveiled a motion poster, which features Upendra with Kichcha Sudeep, another popular Kannada star. The duo are seen striking a retro look in the motion poster of the period drama. Sharing the poster with fans, the film’s director R Chandru wrote, “India’s most expected pan Indian ‘Kabzaa’ movie exclusive “combo motion poster”.

Touted to be a gangster drama set in the period between 1940-1980, Kabzaa is likely to release in seven languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali and Oriya. The film is presented by MTB Nagaraj and bankrolled by filmmaker R Chandru under his home banner Sri Siddheshwara Enterprises. Prior to Kabzaa, Upendra and Sudeep had teamed up for the 2016 film Mukunda Murari.

Based on the rise of underworld gangsters, Kabzaa will star Kichcha Sudeep as Bhargav Bakshi while Upendra will be seen as an underworld don. Apart from Upendra and Sudeep, the ensemble cast of Kabzaa includes actors Jagapathi Babu, Rahul Dev, Anup Revanna, Kabir Duhan Singh, Danish Akhtar Saifi, Pradeep Rawat, Jayaprakash, Kamarajan and Kota Srinivas among others.

Earlier, for Sankranthi festival on January 14 this year, director Chandru welcomed Sudeep on board and unveiled the actor’s first look poster from the movie. “Having a great time working with Realstar @nimmaupendra, now I am super excited to have Baadshah @KicchaSudeep on board for KABZA. Can’t wait to see the Baadshah on the set, it’s will be a moment of great pride for me. Welcome aboard @KicchaSudeep Sir #Kabzaa (sic),” the tweet posted by Chandru read.

In response to the filmmaker’s tweet, Sudeep extended his gratitude to the director and said that he was happy to be a part of the director’s vision. “As actors, we all r ambitious n wake up wth ideas, thirsty to narrate a story n a gud one. But Sometimes being a part of someone else’s dream is being family. Im happy to to b a part of #Kabzaa and once again share screen with @nimmaupendra sir. Bst wshs #BhargavBakshi.”

As actors, we all r ambitious n wake up wth ideas,, thirsty to narrate a story n a gud one. But Sometimes being a part of someone else's dream is being family. Im happy to to b a part of #Kabzaa and once again share screen with @nimmaupendra sir.

Kabzaa has KGF fame Ravi Basrur on board as the music composer. The film has cinematography by AJ Shetty and editing by Mahesh Reddy. Ravi Varma, Vikram Mor and Vijay have been roped in as stunt choreographers.