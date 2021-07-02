Kichcha Sudeep completes voiceover work for ‘Vikrant Rona’, gears up for song shoot

Directed by Anup Bhandari, the movie is set to release in 3D.

Sandalwood star Kichcha Sudeep took to social media on June 30 to share with fans that he has completed the voiceover work for his upcoming movie Vikrant Rona. Expressing that it was an awesome experience, Kichcha Sudeep noted that the team has tried a new approach to the role. He also shared that he has watched a few clips from the 3D version. Adding that he is thrilled, Sudeep stated that he will commence shooting for a song shortly. Vikrant Rona is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 19 and will be released in 3D format.

“Completed my voice over for #VikrantRona . An awesome experience. A new approach to the role. Saw few samples if the 3D version,,, Thrilled to see the world of VR come to life. Now looking forward to the song shoot (sic),” Kichcha Sudeep’s tweet read. In response, director Anup Bhandari tweeted that the sound engineer was fascinated with actor Sudeep’s dubbing of the dialogue that will be playing right before the interval in the movie. His tweet hinted that the makers have a great interval scene in store for fans.

“Vikrant Rona completes dubbing for @VikrantRona:) Our sound engineer Bakkesh had goosebumps when @KicchaSudeepsir dubbed the interval line!!!(sic),” the tweet read.

In an Instagram post on June 28, Sudeep announced that the voiceover work for Vikrant Rona has commenced. “Seems so long that I gave my voice for a film. Finally starting my voice overfor #VikrantRona. Yeah,,,, supa happy to see it shaping well and the way we all wanted it to,” Sudeep wrote.

Vikrant Rona is set to release in four languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Bankrolled by Shalini Jack Manju and Alankar Pandian under the banners of Kichcha Creatiions, Shalini Arts and Invenio Films India, the title poster and sneak peek video of the movie was released on February 1. It is touted to be the first Indian movie that released its title and sneak peek video on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.