â€˜KGF: Chapter 2â€™ release date is here

Starring Yash in the lead as Rocky, â€˜KGF: Chapter 2â€™ directed by Prashanth Neel is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Flix Entertainment

The release date of the highly anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2 was announced on Friday at 6.32 pm. The film will release on July 16, 2021. Starring Yash in the lead role as Rocky, the Prashanth Neel directorial is the sequel to the first part that was released in 2018.

The first film was about how Rocky, who comes from a poor family, becomes a gangster. In his desire to fulfil his promise to his mother that he will become a wealthy man, Rocky shows no mercy to his enemies. However, when he enters the Kolar Gold Fields with an insidious purpose, he is moved by the plight of the labourers there.

According to reports, KGF was inspired by a real life gangster called Rowdy Thangam. Though director Prashanth Neel denied this, Thangamâ€™s mother Paulina or Pouli filed a petition asking for a stay on the shoot of the sequel since she felt the first film had portrayed her son in a negative light.

The sequel also has Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in the cast. Sanjay Dutt had to take a break from the shooting after he was diagnosed with cancer. However, he returned after his treatment and completed the shoot. Heâ€™s playing the role of Adheera in the film while Raveena will be seen as the Indian Prime Minister. Srinidhi Shetty is the heroine of the film.

Prakash Raj is also playing an important role in the sequel. It was earlier speculated that he was going to replace Anant Nag as the veteran journalist who tells Rockyâ€™s story. However, Prashanth Neel dismissed the rumours and said that Anant Nag will be part of the sequel too.

KGF, produced by Hombale Films, was the first Kannada film to rake in Rs 200 crore at the box-office. The production company has another big film, Salaar, coming up with Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in the lead.

KGF: Chapter 2 will be released in Kannada with dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi.

