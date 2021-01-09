‘KGF’ star Yash to turn producer?

Reports are that Yash will soon be launching his own production house and his next acting assignment will be for his home production.

Kannada star Yash hogged the limelight after the release of KGF: Chapter 1 which catapulted him as a star with a pan Indian appeal. Reports are that Yash will soon be launching his own production house and his next acting assignment will be for his home production. A source close to the actor informed Bollywood Hungama, “Both KGF and its sequel are produced by close friends of Yash. In fact, the next film that Prashant Neel is directing with Prabhas in the lead is also being produced by friends of Yash. It was these friends who suggested that Yash produce his own films after KGF. Or alternatively, the announcement of Yash’s first production may happen before KGF 2 releases depending on the COVID-19 situation. Yash isn’t going to wait for his next release to start the one after that, even if COVID slows down things to such an extent that KGF 2 is unable to release in Summer 2021, as planned.” However, there is no official confirmation on this.

The actor is currently busy making the sequel to KGF, titled as KGF: Chapter 2. While this film is yet to release, fans are waiting eagerly for news on the star’s next. Meanwhile, the post-production of KGF: Chapter 2 is in full swing. Prashanth Neel, besides directing the film, has also written the story, screenplay and dialogues. Vijay Kiragandur is producing the project under his banner Hombale Films with Srinidhi Shetty playing the heroine in this entertainer. The technical team of KGF: Chapter 2 comprises music director Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, and art director Shivakumar. While Yash and Srinidhi Shetty play the lead pair in it, the rest of the star cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi, Achyuth Kumar, Vasishta N. Simha, Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh.

The teaser of KGF: Chapter 2, was released on Yash’s birthday yesterday, January 8, and is garnering the attention of the film buffs in a big way. The teaser has fetched 78.5 million views in 24 hours with likes reaching 4.27 million and comments 330K. On the grand success of his teaser, Yash wrote on his social media page: "Your love for me has manifested as the best bday for me today. Thank you.. love you all”

KGF: Chapter 1, released in 2018, was made on a budget of Rs 55 crore, and went on to collect Rs 350 crore at the box office. Though it was made in Kannada, the film was dubbed in various Indian languages - Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam - and went on to become the top grosser of the year.

KGF: Chapter 1 was distributed by some of the high-profile distributors in the film industry. In Tamil, the distribution rights were lapped up by Vishal’s Vishal Film Factory and the Malayalam version is distributed by Global United Media. The Hindi rights were distributed by Farhan Akthar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment jointly with Anil Thadani’s AA Films.

On KGF’s success, its hero Yash had said in an interview to IANS earlier, “The success of KGF means a lot to the Kannada industry, especially to a lot of our talented technicians who don't get the due they deserve. This success has boosted the morale of the Kannada industry. It has justified the talent of Prashant Neel.” He added, “The perception about Kannada industry has changed. People across industries are now taking us seriously. A lot of our talented technicians have been looking for a platform and KGF has provided them that pedestal. This success means a lot to all the untapped talent of our industry.”

