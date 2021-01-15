Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' teaser in trouble over lack of smoking disclaimer

The Health Department has raised concerns as some visuals do not feature the mandatory “smoking is injurious to health” warning.

Flix Controversy

The shoot of Yash starrer upcoming Kannada magnum opus KGF: Chapter 2 is on the verge of completion. On the occasion of Yash’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming film released the most awaited teaser of the film. Now, the Karnataka State Anti-Tobacco Cell and Health Department have raised objections to the teaser.

In the teaser, there is one scene where Yash blows off a row of cars with a machine gun. After that, he lights up his cigarette with the barrel of the gun and the Health Department has raised concerns as the visuals do not feature the mandatory “smoking is injurious to health” warning.

According to department officials, the visuals violate Section 5 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) 2003. It has, therefore, decided to ask the visuals be deleted from the teaser from online platforms. Department officials have sent a letter in this regard to the film’s director Prashant Neel, producer Vijay Kiragandur, and Yash.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film has Srinidhi Shetty playing the lead female role. The film also features actor Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon making their Kannada debut. The sequel picks up where the first film left off at Kolar Gold Fields. With Sanjay Dutt stepping into the role of Adheera again, the most anticipated part of the film has got to be the clash between his character and Yash’s Rocky.

The sequel also features actors like Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag and Vasishta N Simha among others, in prominent roles. For the sequel, Prakash Raj was brought on board and reports emerged that Prakash Raj was brought in as a replacement for veteran actor Anant Nag, who played the key character of the narrator in the first part of KGF. Clarifying about the same director Prashant Neel confirmed that Prakash Raj had not replaced Anant Nag and had come on board to play an entirely different character.

Vijay Kiragandur is producing the project under his banner Hombale Films.The technical team of KGF: Chapter 2 comprises music director Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, and art director Shivakumar. Initially, it was announced that the film will hit the theatres worldwide on October 23, 2020. These plans were hampered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Industry grapevine suggests that the makers are planning to release the movie on April 13, 2021, on the occasion of the Ugadi festival.