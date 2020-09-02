Kerala will follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in Unlock-4 for the reopening of business in a graded manner. This would be applicable to the entire state.

In exercise of the powers conferred under the Disaster Management Act-2005, State Executive Committee of State Disaster Management Authority, orders that the regulations and guidelines in the order of the MHA would be applicable to the entire state of Kerala, says an order issued by the Disaster Management Department on September 1.

“All district collectors, district police chiefs and heads of departments should ensure the strict implementation of the guidelines and regulations so as to facilitate the containment of novel corono virus activities in the state. The district collectors shall ensure strict enforcement of restrictions by the police and health authorities as per the guidelines issued by the Centre and state governments. The district collectors are also authorized to take appropriate measures, including additional restrictions, if any, required in the containment zones to prevent the spread of the disease,” the order says.

As per the new MHA guidelines, schools, colleges and coaching institutions as well as regular class activity will continue to remain closed for students up to September 20, and online learning will continue.

It has allowed metro rail to operate in a graded manner. With this, the Kochi Metro has announced that it will resume its operations on September 7 with COVID-19 preventive protocol. The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) had already started sanitation works in the stations as part of resuming the services.

Longer stops, alternate seating: Kochi Metro to resume services in September

Under Unlock 4, the Centre has also allowed social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations with limit of up to 100 persons.

This comes into effect from September 21.

Theatres and multiplexes remain shut while open air theatres are permitted to open from September 21.

The MHA has advised states not to impose any lockdown outside the containment zones without prior consultation with the Central government.

Outside the containment zones from September 21, the MHA has allowed states, union territories to permit up to 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching, tele-counselling and related work.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, excluding open air theatre, and similar places will remain shut.

