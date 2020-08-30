Longer stops, alternate seating: Kochi Metro to resume services in September

Kochi metro had shut its service after lockdown was imposed on March 23.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

With the Centre announcing that metro rail services in the country can be resumed in a graded manner as part of the Unlock 4, Kochi Metro has announced that it will resume its operations on September 7.

The metro services will be resumed with all COVID-19 preventive protocol being followed. The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) had already started sanitation works in the stations as part of resuming the services. Kochi metro had shut its service after lockdown was imposed on March 23.

Strict directions have been given to staff at the metro stations to abide by the preventive protocols. As the first phase, the metro will operate from 7 am to 8 pm in an interval of 20 minutes. The last service from Aluva and Thykoodam -- operational endpoints -- will start at 8 pm.

All passengers entering the metro stations will undergo thermal screening to check temperatures and sanitisers will be provided at the entry point.

As part of the nationwide Unlock 4.0, Kochi Metro services to resume operations from 7th September 2020.#KochiMetro pic.twitter.com/HbjucWlCGY — Kochi Metro Rail (@MetroRailKochi) August 29, 2020

While the staff who handle payment have been directed to wear gloves, there are also provisions to ensure physical distancing is followed. Control rooms in the station will reportedly monitor if passengers are following physical distancing through CCTV. In order to follow physical distance inside the trains, seats where people can sit at a gap with other passengers, are also marked.

The metro station premises where people come in direct contact will be sanitised at a gap of every four hours. To ensure proper ventilation, trains will be stopped at stations for a minimum of 20 seconds.

Meanwhile, Alkesh Kumar Sharma IAS, KMRL Managing Director, in a statement said that the number of trains will be increased based on the passenger footfall.

“During the entire period of lockdown Kochi Metro has periodically maintained the tracks, signalling system and the trains,” the statement added.

Read: Unlock 4: Gatherings of upto 100 people allowed, class 9-12 permitted to visit schools