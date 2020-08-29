Unlock 4: Gatherings of upto 100 people allowed, class 9-12 permitted to visit schools

Coronavirus Unlock 4

Metro rail is set to open from September 7, with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issuing new guidelines for Unlock 4. These guidelines will come into effect from September 1, 2020.

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity up to September 20 and online learning shall continue, the MHA said.

While metro rail will be allowed to operate in a graded manner, the government has also allowed social academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations with limit of up to 100 persons. This comes into effect from September 21, 2020.

“However, such limited gatherings can be held with mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer,” MHA said.

While theatres and multiplexes remain shut, open air theatre will be permitted to open from September 21.

The MHA has also advised states not to impose any local lockdown outside containment zones without prior consultation with the Central Government.

However, from September 21, outside containment zones, the MHA has allowed states/UTs to permit upto 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching, tele-counselling and related work. These apply only for schools outside containment zones.

Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the containment zones only, on voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to written consent of their parents/ guardians.

The MHA has said that standard operating procedure (SOP) for this will be issued soon.

Apart from this, higher education institutions only for research scholars (Ph.D.) and post graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory experimental works will be permitted to open.

“Skill or Entrepreneurship training will be permitted in National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIS), Short term training centres registered with National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or other Ministries of Government of India or State Governments,” the guidelines added.

What remains closed/banned:

- Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (excluding open air theatre) and similar places.

- International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA

The MHA also said that lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till 30th September 2020. Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained, and only essential activities allowed.

There will also be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.