Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi secretary removed from post

The move comes two months after late Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Maniâ€™s brother and Mohiniyattam dancer RLV Ramakrishnan, attempted suicide alleging discrimination from the institute.

The secretary of Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, N Radhakrishnan Nair, has been removed from the post by the state government. The move comes two months after late Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Maniâ€™s brother and Mohiniyattam dancer RLV Ramakrishnan, attempted suicide alleging discrimination from the institute and that he was denied opportunity to perfom in an online event that was conducted by the akademi. A Times of India report has quoted government sources to have said that Radhakrishnan Nair was removed from the post due to controversies surrounding the issue.

On October 3, RLV Ramakrishnan attempted suicide and got rescued after he was admitted in hospital. Recently before the incident, Ramakrishnan had taken to Facebook alleging that Akademi denied him opportunity to perform in the event citing that only financially backward artists are given opportunity. But he alleged that even artists who had government jobs were allowed to perform while he was not allowed.

Meanwhile, KP Mohanan, the secretary of Kerala Sahitya Akademi who has been given additional charge of the Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, reportedly said that removal of Radhakrishnan Nair was a temporary arrangement due to his illness. As per the report, KP Mohanan also said that he will resign from the post when Radhakrishnan Nair joins back.

Ramakrishnanâ€™s suicide attempt had turned out to be a controversy with many coming out in support for him. Following this, the state government had sought a report about the issue from Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs.

The online event named 'Sarga Bhoomika', was held to provide financial support to artists and performers who had been struggling due to COVID-19. Following the incident, Minister for Culture, AK Balan in a release had stated they had received Ramakrishnanâ€™s application for the event along with others but no one was yet selected.

The recorded event was meant to be published through an online platform. Reportedly, some series of performances were recorded in Thrissur.