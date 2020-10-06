Kerala govt seeks report on Dalit actor-dancer Ramakrishnan’s suicide attempt

The Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi had allegedly denied an opportunity for Ramakrishnan, who is also the brother of late Kalabhavan Mani, to perform.

news Controversy

A day after the controversy over the suicide attempt of Dalit actor and dancer RLV Ramakrishnan, after allegedly being denied an opportunity to perform at an event by Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, the state government has sought a report from the cultural institute, which works under the state department of culture.

Ramakrishnan, younger brother of late Malayalam film actor Kalabhavan Mani, was found lying unconscious at a cultural institute in Thrissur on Saturday.

He had a day earlier posted on Facebook that he was denied the "opportunity in an event that is being held for financially backward artistes".

"The Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs has been asked to submit a preliminary report in the matter after seeking an explanation about the news reports suggesting that Ramakrishnan was denied the opportunity in the event. The direction was given on October 3 itself," Cultural Affairs Minister AK Balan told reporters on Monday.

He said the aim of the event 'Sarga Bhoomika', is to provide financial aid to artistes and performers who have not been able to perform due to COVID-19.

Minister Balan said Ramakrishnan had on September 28 applied for a slot.

"However, the decision on applications to the dance section is yet to be taken. None has been selected.

The public has acknowledged the expertise of Ramakrishnan and the government will support him," Balan said in a release.

The minister said he spoke to the hospital director and was told that Ramakrishnan's health was stable.

"Further actions will be taken after considering the Director's report, based on the Akademi's explanation," he said.

The Akademi has organised a series of performances in Thrissur, which would be recorded and later brought to the public through online platforms.

For a basic remuneration to the artistes, the Akademi has included performances of all genres, including theatre, music, dance, percussion and Kathakali.

Lectures and talks will also be included in the programmes.

Meanwhile, Minister of State V Muraleedharan tweeted that the suicide attempt showed "the hypocrisy and double standards" of the Pinarayi Vijayan led government and sought restructuring of the Akademi.

(With PTI input)

