Kalabhavan Mani’s brother Ramakrishnan hospitalised after alleged suicide attempt

Actor and dancer RLV Ramakrishnan recently called out Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi for denying him the opportunity to perform in an online event.

Actor and dancer RLV Ramakrishnan, who is also the younger brother of late prominent Malayalam film actor Kalabhavan Mani, has been hospitalised after he allegedly attempted to take his own life. He is presently admitted in Apollo Hospital at Karukutty near Angamaly, Ernakulam district.

According to doctors at the Apollo Hospital, his condition is stable. “He was first taken to the Chalakudy Taluk Hospital for the initial treatment, from where he was referred to the Apollo. He reached here by 8.15 pm and was admitted at the casualty. He is presently under observation, but as of now, his condition is stable,” said a doctor of Apollo Hospital.

Officials of Chalakudy police station also told TNM that they have received information that Ramakrishnan took some pills and that he was admitted in Apollo Hospital.

Though the exact reasons behind the incident have not come out, RLV Ramakrishnan recently called out the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi for denying him the opportunity to perform in an online event.

On Friday, Ramakrishnan took to Facebook stating that he was denied the opportunity citing that the event is being held for financially backward artistes. But he called out those who finally performed in the event, including government employees. He had also hinted caste-based discrimination of Akademi in denying him the chance to perform.

“I have only one thing to say to the Akademi, who thinks it is a ‘blessing’ if dominant caste people do anything, even if it is wrong. I did not secure a diploma, post-diploma, M.Phil, Ph D in Mohiniyattam and cracked UGC-NET, by copying in exams. The Akademi is at times opportunistic in its behaviour,” he posted on Facebook.

Ramakrishnan reportedly had also given a complaint to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, stating Akademi’s alleged caste discriminated.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional suppport to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 amd and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to inidviduals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.