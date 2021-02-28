Keralaâ€™s COVID-19 vaccination 2nd phase on March 1: All you need to know

An estimated 50 lakh people are eligible to get vaccinated in the second phase.

The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination will begin in Kerala, along with the rest of the country, on Monday, March 1. The state's Health Department has informed that those aged 60 years and above and others aged between 45 and 59 years with co-morbidities can register during this phase.

According to the instructions of the Union Health Ministry, all government hospitals and select private hospitals will be prepared to provide the vaccination. In Kerala, around 300 private hospitals have been identified for the second phase. These hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 for a single dose. It will be free in government hospitals.

In the initial stage of the second phase, beneficiaries can directly register on the Co-WIN website , which is likely to be active on March 1. Later, arrangements will be made for on-site walk-in registrations at the Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

How to register?

> Registrations can be made on the Co-WIN portal and the Aarogya Setu app.

> Basic details of the applicant, which are available on a photo identity card, should be furnished.

> Before registration, OTP verification will be used to confirm the mobile number.

> During the registration, the applicant can see the list of Covid Vaccination Centres and the available slots for vaccination. A beneficiary can choose an available slot.

> An account will be created for the applicant after registration.

> One person can register applications for a maximum of four persons using the registered mobile number. However, the ID card number of each applicant should be furnished.

> The details of registration and appointment can be edited or deleted up to the time of vaccination.

> If the applicant is aged between 45 and 59 years, they should mention any illnesses they may have.

> Once the registration is complete, the person will get a slip or a token, which can be downloaded. A confirmation message will then be sent as SMS.

> The Co-WIN application will also contain details of the open slots. An applicant can book a slot for a time and venue that's most convenient to them. After booking the slot for the first dose, they will automatically receive the date for taking the second dose.

Documents required

> Aadhaar card or equivalent photo identity card

> Those aged between 45 and 59 years must carry a co-morbidity certificate signed by a registered medical practitioner.

List of comorbidities

The Union government has released a list of comorbidities for citizens above 45 years who will be eligible in the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

> Heart failure with hospital admission in the past one year

> Post cardiac transplant/ Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)> Significant Left ventricular systolic dysfunction (LVEF < 40%)

> Moderate or Severe Valvular Heart Disease

> Congenital heart disease with severe PAH or Idiopathic PAH

> Coronary Artery Disease with past CABG/ PTCA/ MI and Hypertension/ Diabetes on treatment

> Angina and Hypertension/ Diabetes treatment

> CT/MRI documented stroke and Hypertension/ Diabetes on treatment

> Pulmonary artery hypertension and Hypertension/ Diabetes on treatment

> Diabetes (>10 years or with complication) and Hypertension on treatment

> Kidney/Liver/ Hematopoietic stem cell transplant: Recipient/ On wait-list

> End-stage Kidney Disease on haemodialysis/ CAPD

> Current prolonged use of oral corticosteroids/ immunosuppressant medications

> Decompensated cirrhosis

> Severe respiratory disease with hospitalisations (in last two years/ FEVI <50%)

> Lymphoma/ Leukaemia/ Myeloma

> Diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after July 1, 2020, or currently on any cancer therapy

> Sickle Cell Disease/ Bone marrow failure/ Aplastic Anemia/ Thalassemia Major

> Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases/ HIV infection

> Persons with disabilities due to Intellectual disabilities/ Muscular Dystrophy/acid attack with the involvement of respiratory system/persons with disabilities having high support needs/ multiple disabilities, including deaf-blindness

Where to get vaccinated

The district-wise list of hospitals (public and private) empanelled for vaccination is available here .

