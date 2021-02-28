Telangana’s 2nd phase of COVID-19 vaccination to be held in 93 centres: Things to know

In Hyderabad, a total of 24 hospitals, including both public and private, have been identified for the soft launch.

A total of 93 health centres have been identified for the ‘soft launch’ of the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination in Telangana, which will roll out on Monday, March 1. The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination will cover citizens above 60 years of age as well as citizens above 45 years of age with comorbidities. The state government has identified that there are 55 lakh eligible beneficiaries across Telangana for the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination.

While the COVID-19 vaccine will be free in government centres, private facilities will charge Rs 250 for the same. An amount of Rs 150 will go towards the cost of the vaccine and Rs 100 will be levied as the service charge. Private hospitals have been warned against violating the government order by charging excessively against the capped price.

Out of the 93 COVID-19 Vaccine Centres (CVCs) in Telangana, 48 are public hospitals, while the rest are private hospitals. In Hyderabad, a total of 24 hospitals, including both public and private, have been identified for the soft launch. In a phased manner, the number of health facilities would be increased gradually to 1,000 centres in the state, Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao told the media on Sunday.

The health authorities said that only 93 hospitals have been chosen for the soft launch in a bid to avoid overcrowding. “We are also strictly instructing the government and private facilities against mixing the beneficiaries with regular patients, which will prove detrimental. There is no need to rush to the health centres. Besides vaccinating, we have to monitor the patients for 30 minutes post inoculation. Enlist on the website with proper details and book the slot. Keeping in mind the age group of the beneficiaries, we have made arrangement to hold the vaccination on the ground floor, with wheel-chair access etc,” said Telangana Medical Director Dr K Ramesh.

The eligible persons need to enlist themselves in the Co-WIN 2.0 website, which will open on March 1. Currently, the registration for the vaccination is happening only through online portals, authorities stated.

Documents required for registration

All beneficiaries need the following documents while registering

> Aadhar Card

> Valid mobile phone number

> Certificate of co-morbidity for citizens in age group of 45 years to 59 years (signed by a registered medical practitioner)

How to register?

> To register in the Co-WIN 2.0 website, the eligible candidates need to self register themselves with either their mobile number or Aadhaar number. Subsequently, a One-Time Password (OTP) will be generated.

> The beneficiary then needs to furnish the relevant details, which would then yield a unique identification number.

> The person then needs to select the locations of the facilities and fix the schedule for the vaccination.

> After the first dose, the beneficiary can book the slot in the same facility for the second dose, which will be given after 28 days.

> Beneficiaries between 45 and 59 years with comorbidity conditions need to submit their medical practitioner-approved health certificate while registering. For queries, beneficiaries can contact 104 or 9154170960 helpline.

List of comorbidities

The Union government said that citizens above 45 years with certain comorbidities or underlying health/medical conditions can also get vaccinated in the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

> Heart failure with hospital admission in the past one year

> Post cardiac transplant/ Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)> Significant Left ventricular systolic dysfunction (LVEF < 40%)

> Moderate or Severe Valvular Heart Disease

> Congenital heart disease with severe PAH or Idiopathic PAH

> Coronary Artery Disease with past CABG/ PTCA/ MI and Hypertension/ Diabetes on treatment

> Angina and Hypertension/ Diabetes treatment

> CT/MRI documented stroke and Hypertension/ Diabetes on treatment

> Pulmonary artery hypertension and Hypertension/ Diabetes on treatment

> Diabetes (>10 years or with complication) and Hypertension on treatment

> Kidney/Liver/ Hematopoietic stem cell transplant: Recipient/ On wait-list

> End-stage Kidney Disease on haemodialysis/ CAPD

> Current prolonged use of oral corticosteroids/ immunosuppressant medications

> Decompensated cirrhosis

> Severe respiratory disease with hospitalisations (in last two years/ FEVI <50%)

> Lymphoma/ Leukaemia/ Myeloma

> Diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after July 1, 2020, or currently on any cancer therapy

> Sickle Cell Disease/ Bone marrow failure/ Aplastic Anemia/ Thalassemia Major

> Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases/ HIV infection

> Persons with disabilities due to Intellectual disabilities/ Muscular Dystrophy/acid attack with the involvement of respiratory system/persons with disabilities having high support needs/ multiple disabilities, including deaf-blindness

