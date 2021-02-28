Tamil Nadu COVID-19 vaccination drive second phase from March 1: All you need to know

In addition to self-registration on the Co-WIN 2.0 portal, the Tamil Nadu government will also allow on-site walk-in registration.

Beginning March 1, Tamil Nadu will enter the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, in which persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities will be vaccinated. As per the statement issued on February 27, in addition to self-registration on the Co-WIN 2.0 portal, the Tamil Nadu government will also allow on-site walk-in registration. However, the type of vaccination — Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin or Serum Institute of India’s Covishield — will not be disclosed at the time of appointment.

As per the Union government’s rule, government hospitals in the state are offering free vaccinations. The state government will also allow private hospitals to administer the vaccine. According to the release, 761 empanelled private hospitals in the state have expressed willingness to act as COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) and more are expected to join in the coming days.

Moreover, the Union government has capped the amount that a private hospital can charge for administering a dose per person at Rs 250. The release states, “The government of India has permitted private hospitals to recover Rs 150 per person per dose as the cost of a vaccine (dose). Private hospitals acting as COVID-19 Vaccination Centres would be additionally permitted to recover a service charge subject to a ceiling of Rs 100 per person per dose. Hence, a total amount up to a ceiling of Rs 250 per person per dose can be charged by private hospitals.”

So far, Tamil Nadu has received 23.77 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines, of which 21 lakh doses are Covishield. About 4.57 lakh health care and frontline workers in Tamil Nadu have been vaccinated in its first drive. This, however, is less than the target of 8.21 lakh persons.

Here are five things to know for the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination in Tamil Nadu.

How to register

Beneficiaries can choose their vaccination centres when registering or can also avail of an on-site registration after walking to the centre of their choice. They chose to register in one of the following ways.

> Advance self-registration: The beneficiaries will be able to self-register in advance by downloading the Co-WIN 2.0 app and through Arogya Setu. These platforms will show the government and private hospitals that serve as the COVID-19 vaccination centres (CVCs), along with the date and time of the available schedules. The Co-WIN portal will open on March 1, Monday.

> On-site walk-in registration: The facility of on-site registration allows those who cannot self-register in advance to walk into the identified COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) and get themselves registered on-site and then get vaccinated. Once the beneficiary chooses from an open slot, he/she will be issued an Appointment Ticket. Appointments will close at 12 pm on the day prior to the date of vaccination.

> On-Site group mobilisation: This allows Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), pensioners associations and employee associations to bring in persons eligible for the second phase

“Similar advocacy and mobilisation in rural and semi-urban areas would also be encouraged to ensure that willing persons get facilitated,” the Tamil Nadu government said.

Documents to carry

Beneficiaries who are self-registering via the Co-WIN app would need the following documents:

> Aadhaar

> Other permitted IDs such as voters ID card, driving licence, PAN card, pension document with photographs.

> A valid mobile number

> It is advised to carry a certificate of co-morbidity (signed by a registered medical practitioner)for those in the 45-59 years age group.

List of vaccination centres

The complete list of private and public COVID-19 vaccination centres in the state can be downloaded from here under the title "Hospital list for COVID Vaccination".

List of comorbidities

The Union government said that citizens above 45 years with certain comorbidities can also get vaccinated in the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive. Here is the list of comorbidities or underlying conditions that will be factored in under the second phase.

> Heart failure with hospital admission in the past one year

> Post cardiac transplant/ Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)

> Significant Left ventricular systolic dysfunction (LVEF < 40%)

> Moderate or Severe Valvular Heart Disease

> Congenital heart disease with severe PAH or Idiopathic PAH

>Coronary Artery Disease with past CABG/ PTCA/ MI and Hypertension/ Diabetes on treatment

> Angina and Hypertension/ Diabetes treatment

> CT/MRI documented stroke and Hypertension/ Diabetes on treatment

> Pulmonary artery hypertension and Hypertension/ Diabetes on treatment

> Diabetes (>10 years or with complication) and Hypertension on treatment

> Kidney/Liver/ Hematopoietic stem cell transplant: Recipient/ On wait-list

> End-stage Kidney Disease on haemodialysis/ CAPD

> Current prolonged use of oral corticosteroids/ immunosuppressant medications

> Decompensated cirrhosis

> Severe respiratory disease with hospitalisations (in last two years/ FEVI <50%)

> Lymphoma/ Leukaemia/ Myeloma

> Diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after July 1, 2020, or currently on any cancer therapy

> Sickle Cell Disease/ Bone marrow failure/ Aplastic Anemia/ Thalassemia Major

> Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases/ HIV infection

> Persons with disabilities due to Intellectual disabilities/ Muscular Dystrophy/acid attack with the involvement of respiratory system/persons with disabilities having high support needs/ multiple disabilities, including deaf-blindness

Second dose

The second dose will be scheduled on the 29th day of the date of appointment of the first dose. The beneficiary can change the slot for the second dose between the 29th and 42nd day of the first dose. However, this will be allowed only if the first dose has been administered, and if so only for such vaccination centres where the vaccine type is the same as the first dose

If a beneficiary cancels the first dose appointment, then the appointment of both doses will be cancelled. There will be no option to cancel the second dose.

There will be slots for a special reserved second dose to offer alternatives to beneficiaries who are not able to avail of the second dose between the 29th and 42nd day of administration of the first dose.

In case of clarifications, citizens can call the emergency number: 104