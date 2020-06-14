Kerala remembers Sushant Singh Rajput's contribution during the 2018 flood

The actor had contributed one crore rupees at the time of the devastating floods in Kerala in 2018 and then Rs 1.25 cr to Nagaland.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput who passed away on Sunday , made a generous contribution to Kerala nearly two years ago, when the state was in the grip of the worst flood it's seen in a century. He also contributed generously to Nagaland while it was facing a disaster in 2018.

Sushant, urged by a Twitter user who went by the handle of subhamranjan66, contributed an amount no less than one crore rupees to Kerala, striving hard to rebuild a broken state.

That he was an actor who worked primarily in Hindi cinema had not stopped Sushant from calling the state ‘My Kerala’. His post from August 21, 2018, read: “As promised my friend, @subhamranjan66, what you wanted to do has been done. You made me do this, so be extremely proud of yourself. You delivered exactly when it was needed. Lots and lots of love. FLY. Cheers. #MyKerala #KeralaReliefFunds.”

The Twitter user had written to Sushant saying that he wishes he has money to contribute to buy food for those suffering in Kerala. Sushant replied saying he would contribute Rs 1 crore on the person's behalf. On August 21, 2018, the actor posted a screenshot showing his contribution to the CM's Relief Fund.

As promised my friend, @subhamranjan66, what you wanted to do has been done. You made me do this, so be extremely proud of yourself. You delivered exactly when it was needed.

Lots and lots of love. FLY

Cheers ✊❤️#MyKerala ☀️❤️#KeralaReliefFunds pic.twitter.com/fqrFpmKNhK — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) August 21, 2018

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remembered the contribution in a tweet he posted, condoling the actor’s passing. "His early demise is a great loss to the Indian Film industry. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & supporters. We take a moment to remember his support during the time of Kerala floods," CM Pinarayi wrote.

Law student and activist Arya also wrote about the time Sushant had helped during the flood. "I remember how I contacted #SushantSinghRajput during the Kerala floods 2018 to ask him to send more cleaning supplies. I had just moved from the camp and found out that he was helping us a lot. Such a kind soul he was. #RIP," she tweeted.

A month later he contributed Rs 1.25 crore to Nagaland, then hit by floods and landslides. He even visited the state to make a personal contribution to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rao tweeted about it, while condoling the actor's death.

Shocked & saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. He personally handed over a cheque to me when Nagaland was affected by floods & landslides in 2018. His love & generous contribution to the people of Nagaland will always be remembered. May his soul RIP pic.twitter.com/KQ5EHl5K2K — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) June 14, 2020

The 34-year-old actor, known for playing MS Dhoni in the cricketer’s biopic, died by suicide on Sunday morning, according to Mumbai Police. Sushant who began his career in television with several Hindi series and shows including his famed role in Pavitra Rishta, moved over to films in 2013 with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che.

