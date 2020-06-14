The 34-year-old actor, known for his role in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,' died by suicide on Sunday morning.

Sushant Singh Rajput
TNM Staff

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has shaken India, and celebrities across the nation, including actors, politicians, singers, journalists and cricketers expressing their shock and grief at the actor’s sudden passing. Considered a talented and promising actor, Sushant had risen to fame across India’s households with his role as Manav on the Hindi serial Pavitra Rishta and then with the commercial success of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

According to Mumbai Police, the 34-year-old actor died by suicide on Sunday morning. The police have launched an investigation.

The 34-year-old actor started his career in television, with multiple Hindi serials and reality shows. He made his television debut with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in 2008, and rose to fame for his role in the popular award-winning serial Pavitra Rishta, on which he appeared between 2009 and 2011. Sushant Singh became a household name for playing the role of Manav.

He then appeared on multiple reality shows before making his film debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che in 2013. From then, he went on to act in Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore and Drive. His upcoming film Dil Bechara, the Bollywood remake of The Fault in Our Stars, was originally slated to release in May.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express sorrow at the actor's passing. "Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti," the PM tweeted.

Taking to social media, actors Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, Dulquer Salman, as well as members from the television industry, including Ekta Kapoor, Hiten Tejwani, Gauahar Khan, Prachi Desai, were among the many who have condoled his death. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again...we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them....Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug .../a>

Singers and music producers also expressed grief at the 34-year-old’s sudden death.

Among politicians, Union Ministers Rajanth Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani were among the many who paid tributes. 

Several sportspersons also took to social media to mourn the actor's death.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers.

Tamil Nadu:

State health department suicide helpline number - 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in TN

Andhra Pradesh:

Life Suicide Prevention Helpline No.78930-78930

Roshni Helpline 1: 9166202000 Helpline 2: 9127848584

Karnataka:

Sahai: 24-hour helpline numbers: 080- 65000111, 080-65000222

Kerala:

Maithri helpline - 0484-2540530

Chaithram helpline: 0484-2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana:

Telangana government suicide prevention toll-free no: 104

Roshni- 040-66202000, 6620200SEVA- 09441778290, 040 - 27504682 (between 9 AM and 7 PM)

