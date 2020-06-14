Gone too soon: Actors, politicians, cricketers mourn Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The 34-year-old actor, known for his role in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,' died by suicide on Sunday morning.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has shaken India, and celebrities across the nation, including actors, politicians, singers, journalists and cricketers expressing their shock and grief at the actor’s sudden passing. Considered a talented and promising actor, Sushant had risen to fame across India’s households with his role as Manav on the Hindi serial Pavitra Rishta and then with the commercial success of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

According to Mumbai Police, the 34-year-old actor died by suicide on Sunday morning. The police have launched an investigation.

The 34-year-old actor started his career in television, with multiple Hindi serials and reality shows. He made his television debut with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in 2008, and rose to fame for his role in the popular award-winning serial Pavitra Rishta, on which he appeared between 2009 and 2011. Sushant Singh became a household name for playing the role of Manav.

He then appeared on multiple reality shows before making his film debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che in 2013. From then, he went on to act in Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore and Drive. His upcoming film Dil Bechara, the Bollywood remake of The Fault in Our Stars, was originally slated to release in May.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express sorrow at the actor's passing. "Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti," the PM tweeted.

Taking to social media, actors Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, Dulquer Salman, as well as members from the television industry, including Ekta Kapoor, Hiten Tejwani, Gauahar Khan, Prachi Desai, were among the many who have condoled his death.

मेरे प्यारे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत....आख़िर क्यों?....क्यों? — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 14, 2020

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more .... deeply saddened!! — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2020

Shocked beyond words. #SushantSinghRajput

— Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) June 14, 2020

It’s so so sad ! @itsSSR — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) June 14, 2020

Extremely shocked and saddened to hear about @itsSSR #SushantSinghRajput s demise . Speechless. A tragedy. So young and so talented,he had miles to go...rest in peace dearest sushant — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 14, 2020

I can’t believe this at all... it’s shocking... a beautiful actor and a good friend... it’s disheartening #RestInPeace my friend #SushantSinghRajput

Strength to the family and friends — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) June 14, 2020

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is truly sad. What a tragic loss Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 14, 2020

In an industry deeply ruled by Nepotism, it takes tremendous amount of hard work n talent to make a mark like you did..Such a pity you decided to make an exit so soon. Rest in peace#ripsushant #tragic #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/Slyi60BE0W — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) June 14, 2020

Singers and music producers also expressed grief at the 34-year-old’s sudden death.

Sushant Singh Rajput ke aatmhatya ki khabar sunkar mujhe bada dhakka laga.Hamari kabhi mulaaqaat nahi hui thi magar unhone Dhoni film main aisa sundar abhinay kiya tha ki main kabhi bhul nahi sakti.Main unko shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) June 14, 2020

Shocked beyond words... Numbed beyond expression! This tragic news is extremely difficult to digest... Your journey had just begun & far from complete... With a weeping & heavy heart, I bid you farewell... Your smile will be eternal. Rest in Peace. #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/E7aQTEHMb6 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) June 14, 2020

Still can’t believe this is true. Shocked and saddened. Rest in peace #SushantSinghRajput — Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) June 14, 2020

#SushantSinghRajput too? What is going on? Fuck!!! Strength and condolences to the bereaved. This is horrible, horrible news. :/



Please take care of yourselves and your families, and talk to your friends.

— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) June 14, 2020

Among politicians, Union Ministers Rajanth Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani were among the many who paid tributes.

हिंदी फ़िल्मों के युवा कलाकार सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मृत्यु का समाचार स्तब्ध करने वाला है।



उनकी अभिनय क्षमता, प्रतिभा और कौशल के लोग क़ायल था। उनका यूँ चले जाना पीड़ादायक है और यह फ़िल्मजगत के लिए एक बड़ा नुक़सान है।ईश्वर उनके परिवार एवं प्रशंसकों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दे। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 14, 2020

Shocked to learn that super talented actor #SushantSinghRajput is no more.He was from my city Patna. Remember meeting him in Rashtrapati Bhawan during oath taking ceremony last year. He had told me that his family lived in Rajiv Nagar,Patna. He had miles to go. He left too soon. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 14, 2020

I have no words , no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the Nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed #SushantSinghRajput gone too soon .. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 14, 2020

The tragic and shocking death of India's rising star #SushantSinghRajput has left millions of his fans devastated. The masterly performances of his film and TV career will forever be remembered. May his friends and family have the strength to cope with this loss. RIP — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 14, 2020

Several sportspersons also took to social media to mourn the actor's death.

Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 14, 2020

Mental health is a very serious issue and needs more attention than it gets. Being sensitive, compassionate ,gentle and consistently reaching out to those struggling is very important.



My heartfelt condolences to #SushantSinghRajput ‘s family pic.twitter.com/RfGMzcvrc8 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 14, 2020

Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP. #pic.twitter.com/B5zzfE71u9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 14, 2020

I chatted with him last at the Taj Hotel Gym, I praised him for his work in Kedarnath & his reply was ‘Bhai please do watch chhichhore’ you will love it! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 14, 2020

Life is fragile and we don’t know what one is going through. Be kind. #SushantSinghRajput Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/zJZGV96mmb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 14, 2020

Gone way too soon. Its shocking and even more sad to loose such a young talented actor and a human. You will be missed on screen dhoni.#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/WCMJUytakW — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 14, 2020

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers.

Tamil Nadu:

State health department suicide helpline number - 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in TN

Andhra Pradesh:

Life Suicide Prevention Helpline No.78930-78930

Roshni Helpline 1: 9166202000 Helpline 2: 9127848584

Karnataka:

Sahai: 24-hour helpline numbers: 080- 65000111, 080-65000222

Kerala:

Maithri helpline - 0484-2540530

Chaithram helpline: 0484-2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana:

Telangana government suicide prevention toll-free no: 104

Roshni- 040-66202000, 6620200SEVA- 09441778290, 040 - 27504682 (between 9 AM and 7 PM)