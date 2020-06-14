Actor Sushant Singh Rajput dies, he was 34

The actor was known for his roles in 'Kai Po Che' and 'MS Dhoni', and had become a household name with his role as Manav in the Hindi serial 'Pavitra Rishta'.

Flix Death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, known for his roles in Kai Po Che and MS Dhoni, died reportedly by suicide on Sunday. Reports stated that the police have confirmed that his body was found at his home in Bandra in Mumbai. He was 34.

According to reports, a staff member working at Sushant’s home found him on Sunday morning and called the police. The police have reached the spot for further investigation. A few days ago, Sushant’s former manager Disha Salian had died reportedly by suicide.

The 34-year-old actor started his career in television, and in many Hindi serials. He made his television debut in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, and rose to fame for his role in the popular serial Pavitra Rishta, on which he appeared between 2009 and 2011. Sushant Singh became a household name for playing the role of Manav.

He appeared on multiple reality shows before making his film debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che in 2013. From then, he has gone on to act in Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore and Drive. His upcoming film Dil Bechara, which is a remake of the Hollywood movie A Fault In Our Stars, was originally slated to release in May.

Sushant was born in 1986 in Patna. While he was studying engineering in Delhi, Sushant started learning dance under celebrity choreographer Shiamak Davar and later joined acting classes. He was one of the dancers in Shiamak's troupe at the 51st Filmfare Awards in 2005. In 2008, he was spotted by a team from Balaji Telefilms and was signed on Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. Though his role was short, he was well-liked and was brought back for the award-winning serial Pavitra Rishta.

After a successful television run, Sushant auditioned for Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che, which went on to become a commercial success, and Sushant's acting also won critical acclaim. He, however, shot to fame for his role as former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in MS Dhoni:The Untold Story in 2016.

Several prominent personalities, including actors, both film and television, politicians and cricketers took to social media to express their shock and grief at the actor's sudden demise.

मेरे प्यारे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत....आख़िर क्यों?....क्यों? — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 14, 2020

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more .... deeply saddened!! — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2020

It’s so so sad ! @itsSSR — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) June 14, 2020

Absolutely heartbroken by this news. Not someone I met or knew personally but this really hits you in the gut. So talented and so young. RIP #SushantSinghRajput — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) June 14, 2020

I have no words , no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the Nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed #SushantSinghRajput gone too soon .. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 14, 2020

Still can’t believe the news....so so so painful to hear this...can’t say anything...it’s to much to handle..just rest in peace my friend..

#sushantsinghrajput — Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) June 14, 2020

#SushantSinghRajput too? What is going on? Fuck!!! Strength and condolences to the bereaved. This is horrible, horrible news. :/



Please take care of yourselves and your families, and talk to your friends.

— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) June 14, 2020

Extremely shocked n deeply saddened to hear about #SushantSinghRajput

how tragic..

RIP — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) June 14, 2020

I chatted with him last at the Taj Hotel Gym, I praised him for his work in Kedarnath & his reply was ‘Bhai please do watch chhichhore’ you will love it! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 14, 2020

Life is fragile and we don’t know what one is going through. Be kind. #SushantSinghRajput Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/zJZGV96mmb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 14, 2020

Gone way too soon. Its shocking and even more sad to loose such a young talented actor and a human. You will be missed on screen dhoni.#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/WCMJUytakW — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 14, 2020

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers.

Tamil Nadu:

State health department suicide helpline number - 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in TN

Andhra Pradesh:

Life Suicide Prevention Helpline No.78930-78930

Roshni Helpline 1: 9166202000 Helpline 2: 9127848584

Karnataka:

Sahai: 24-hour helpline numbers: 080- 65000111, 080-65000222

Kerala:

Maithri helpline - 0484-2540530

Chaithram helpline: 0484-2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana:

Telangana government suicide prevention toll-free no: 104

Roshni- 040-66202000, 6620200SEVA- 09441778290, 040 - 27504682 (between 9 AM and 7 PM)