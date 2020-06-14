The actor was known for his roles in 'Kai Po Che' and 'MS Dhoni', and had become a household name with his role as Manav in the Hindi serial 'Pavitra Rishta'.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput dies he was 34
TNM Staff

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, known for his roles in Kai Po Che and MS Dhoni, died reportedly by suicide on Sunday. Reports stated that the police have confirmed that his body was found at his home in Bandra in Mumbai. He was 34.

According to reports, a staff member working at Sushant’s home found him on Sunday morning and called the police. The police have reached the spot for further investigation. A few days ago, Sushant’s former manager Disha Salian had died reportedly by suicide. 

The 34-year-old actor started his career in television, and in many Hindi serials. He made his television debut in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, and rose to fame for his role in the popular serial Pavitra Rishta, on which he appeared between 2009 and 2011. Sushant Singh became a household name for playing the role of Manav. 

He appeared on multiple reality shows before making his film debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che in 2013. From then, he has gone on to act in Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore and Drive. His upcoming film Dil Bechara, which is a remake of the Hollywood movie A Fault In Our Stars, was originally slated to release in May. 

Sushant was born in 1986 in Patna. While he was studying engineering in Delhi, Sushant started learning dance under celebrity choreographer Shiamak Davar and later joined acting classes. He was one of the dancers in Shiamak's troupe at the 51st Filmfare Awards in 2005. In 2008, he was spotted by a team from Balaji Telefilms and was signed on Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. Though his role was short, he was well-liked and was brought back for the award-winning serial Pavitra Rishta.  

After a successful television run, Sushant auditioned for Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che, which went on to become a commercial success, and Sushant's acting also won critical acclaim. He, however, shot to fame for his role as former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in MS Dhoni:The Untold Story in 2016. 

Several prominent personalities, including actors, both film and television, politicians and cricketers took to social media to express their shock and grief at the actor's sudden demise. 

 

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers.

Tamil Nadu:

State health department suicide helpline number - 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in TN

Andhra Pradesh:

Life Suicide Prevention Helpline No.78930-78930

Roshni Helpline 1: 9166202000 Helpline 2: 9127848584

Karnataka:

Sahai: 24-hour helpline numbers: 080- 65000111, 080-65000222

Kerala:

Maithri helpline - 0484-2540530

Chaithram helpline: 0484-2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana:

Telangana government suicide prevention toll-free no: 104

Roshni- 040-66202000, 6620200SEVA- 09441778290, 040 - 27504682 (between 9 AM and 7 PM)

